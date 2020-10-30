For most high school seniors, there’s uncertainty about the future.
It’s not uncommon to have ideas about possible career paths as a teenager, but it’s pretty rare to be set on something.
Wasesca senior Andrew Morgan has known what he wants after college for awhile, and now he’s got the college part figured out as well.
Morgan has committed to play basketball at North Dakota State after he finishes his standout career with the Bluejays.
“They recruited me as a person more than a player,” Morgan said. “A lot of colleges will recruit you as a player, but they don’t really care about who you are as a person as much.
“They didn’t just take time to get to know me, they took time to get to know the rest of my family. They talked to my dad, they talked to my mom, they talked to my sister ... they were recruiting us as a family and that meant a lot to me.”
Morgan, who works long hours on the family farm when he’s not in school or playing sports, plans to return to continue his work on the farm after college. One of the things that drew him to NDSU was the variety of agricultural majors available for him.
Morgan also had offers from Iowa, St. Thomas, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Appalachian State and Toledo.
“The other schools that were recruiting me ... they didn’t really have what I wanted to do after college,” Morgan said. “I know that in the back of my mind, there’s going to be a day when basketball is over. I want to have the best education in the field that I know I’m going into.”
When it comes to his game, Morgan brings the same toughness he’s gained on the farm to the court. At 6-foot-9, Morgan is skilled with his back to the basket, and also has the athleticism that Division l programs are looking for in a player of his size.
Morgan knows his game must continue to evolve. Bigs are asked to do many of the same things guards do in the modern game, and the competition in the Summit League will be a massive step up.
Waseca coach Seth Anderson pointed to ball handling and 3-point shooting as skills Morgan has improved in the last year, and he’s confident Morgan has all the physical tools to be a force at the next level.
“It’s really unbelievable how well he runs the floor, controls his body and then can get off the floor and jump,” Anderson said. “His coordination and athleticism are off the charts. That’s why a lot of Division l teams have been recruiting him.
“Every week that goes by, it seems like he can do something new or brings something else to the table.”
Last season, Morgan averaged 20.2 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots. In his career, he’s scored 1,330 points, grabbed 502 rebounds and blocked 123 shots.
