Lipscomb’s Shane Streich wasn’t trying to hustle a track meet at the Virginia Grand Prix on May 1.
The 2015 Waseca graduate and former University of Minnesota track star was merely participating in the 800-meter run instead of his usual 1,500 to mix it up, as he had done the longer race at the last several meets.
One remarkable two-lap trip around the track later, everything changed.
“It was just kind of something that happened. Even I wasn’t expecting to run that fast,” Streich said with a laugh. “Kind of the whole focus of how we wanted to make nationals and what we really wanted to do the rest of the season shifted toward to the 800.”
Streich won the meet at 1:46.78, a staggering two-second personal best and the third-fastest outdoor time in Division I at that point in the season.
An incredible breakout would follow in the 800 over the next two months for Streich, including an All-American performance at the NCAA meet and a great showing at the U.S. Olympic trials.
It almost didn’t happen.
Streich was in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the national indoor meet when the pandemic shut down the sports world in March of 2020, a crushing blow for the then fifth-year senior at Minnesota.
He had just finished fifth at the Big 10 Conference championships in the 1,500 run and was going to be part of the Gophers’ distance medley relay team at nationals.
In the outdoor season, he hoped to qualify for nationals individually, but that season was also cancelled.
“In the matter of an hour it went from ‘we’re cancelling the indoor meet’ and then all the sudden it was ‘the outdoor season’s been cancelled,’” Streich said. “I didn’t get to end my career on my own terms, at least in that moment.”
He thought hard about moving on to post-collegiate running but ended up putting his name in the transfer portal to see what was out there.
About a half-hour later, Lipscomb coach Nick Polk reached out to Streich.
Streich described Lipscomb, a Division I university at Nashville, Tennessee, as the perfect fit, both academically (there was a 12-month MBA program for him) and athletically, in terms of doing a sixth year.
He ended up placing sixth at the national meet in the 800 with yet another personal best of 1:46.70, good for All-American status and a trip to the Olympic trials at Eugene, Oregon, at legendary Hayward Field.
At the trials Streich finished ninth with a time of 1:46.92, just missing out on running in the finals against some runners who will have a chance to medal next month in Tokyo. The top three finishers qualified for the Olympic team.
“Just the way the Trials ended in terms of not making the finals and being so close, it kind of left a sour taste in my mouth,” Streich said. “But stepping back, heading into the season, the goal between coach Polk and I was to make the national meet in the 1500. ...
“To go from making the national meet at the end of the season to having a shot to make the Olympic Trials finals, it’s just crazy to think about.”
Streich’s accomplishments are a big deal back in Waseca, where he had a great athletics career. He was the Class A cross country champion in 2014, and won the Class A 1,600-meter title in 2013, 2014 and 2015. He also won the 800-meter title in 2014 and 2015.
He played basketball, too.
His old coach Dave Abel has learned not to be surprised by anything at this point, and cited Streich’s work ethic and attention to detail as key factors to his success.
“He was one of those special athletes you get maybe a few times in your entire career,” Abel said. “Maybe we’ll never see another Shane Streich, to be honest.”
With his college career over, Streich will now move into post-collegiate racing, something he has a much better shot to be compensated for given how the last two months went.
He’s already had some teams reach out, but he knows the road ahead will be difficult in a “ruthless sport.” However, Streich fully intends to be back at Hayward Field in the future and will continue to pursue that Olympic dream.
“I know, at the end of the day, I still have more in the tank,” Streich said. “I’ll only be in this type of shape and have this opportunity once in my lifetime.”
