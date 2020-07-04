WATERLOO, IOWA — Waterloo scored three runs in the sixth inning and held on to defeat the Mankato MoonDogs 6-5 in a Northwoods League baseball game Saturday.
The MoonDogs took a 1-0 lead in he first inning on Danny Borgstrom’s RBI single, but the Bucks tied the game in the second inning.
Tanner Craig’s solo homer put the MoonDogs back on top, but Waterloo scored twice in the fifth to take the lead. Jake Thompson’s RBI double in the sixth tied the game again.
After Waterloo went up 6-3, Zach Gilles had an RBI single in the seventh and Thompson scored on a wild pitch in the eighth as Mankato drew within one run.
The MoonDogs (0-2) return to Franklin Rogers Park today to face Waterloo, beginning at 5:05 p.m.
