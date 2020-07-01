Waterloo downs MoonDogs 9-3
The Free Press
MANKATO — Waterloo collected 10 hits off eight pitchers and defeated the Mankato MoonDogs 9-3 in a Northwoods League baseball game Wednesday at Franklin Rogers Park.
The Bucks scored on run in the second and broke it open with a three-run fourth inning. Three unearned runs in the fifth made it 7-0.
Evan Berkey drove in two runs with a single in the fifth inning for the MoonDogs, and Max Wright laced an RBI double to deep center that made it 7-3.
Waterloo added a pair of runs in the eighth.
Zac Gilles, Berkey and Michael Curialle each had two hits for Mankato, which had nine hits but committed three errors.
Shane Grey, the only MoonDogs pitcher to work two innings, took the loss.
The MoonDogs next play Saturday at Waterloo, Iowa. The MoonDogs return home for a 5:05 p.m. game Sunday against Waterloo at Franklin Rogers Park.
