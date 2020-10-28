After months of planning, the WCHA has finally found a path forward.
In a press release Wednesday morning, the men's league announced an 18-game, regular-season schedule, with almost all contests coming in January and February.
Each team will play a single series against the other nine league teams.
Minnesota State will open its season with a nonconference series at Bemidji State on Nov. 21-22, with the same teams playing Nov. 27-28 at Mankato.
The Mavericks will play a total of eight nonconference games, though all of them will be against WCHA teams.
In total, league teams will play 38 nonconference games beginning Nov. 20, but 30 of the contests will be between WCHA teams. These games won't count in the standings.
MSU will open league play Dec. 18-19 with a home series against Alaska Anchorage. Other home league games include Michigan Tech (Jan. 8-9), Ferris State (Jan. 22-23), Bowling Green (Feb. 5-6), Alaska (Feb. 19-20) and Bemidji State (Feb. 25).
The WCHA playoffs will be played over the weekends March 12-13 and March 19-20. The league is still working to finalize specific postseason plans.
MSU and Mayo Health System Event Center will work to create a plan to ensure state and local health guidelines are followed when it comes to capacity at games. Information regarding ticket availability will be announced no later than one week prior to the first home game.
This story will be updated later.
