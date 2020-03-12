MANKATO — The Western Collegiate Hockey Association cancelled the remainder of its league playoffs due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced on Thursday.
Minnesota State was scheduled to host Michigan Tech in a semifinal series starting Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Bemidji State was to host Bowling Green in the other semifinal. The championship game, scheduled for March 21 at the home of the highest remaining seed, is also canceled.
“In light of the current health issue gripping the nation, we are cancelling the remainder of the WCHA Postseason.” WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson said in a press release.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our coaches, officials, fans, institutional and league staff is our top priority.
Over the last several days we have discussed options for continuing the competition but at the end of the day, we felt it was best for all concerned to end the season immediately.”
The WCHA wasn’t the only conference to cancel its tournament. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference, Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and Atlantic Hockey also called off their playoffs on Thursday, as did several basketball conferences, including the Big Ten.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that all winter championship events, including the NCAA hockey and basketball tournaments, will be played in nearly empty buildings, restricting spectators to families and essential staff.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota State High School League announced Thursday that state and section tournaments will be played in front of limited spectators starting Friday due to the COVID-19 situation.
Attendance at tournaments is now limited to rostered participants, coaches, event staff, TV network partners, credentialed media and a small number of school-approved spectators of each participating team.
That decision impacts girls basketball state semifinals and finals and the boys basketball section finals, as well as the adapted floor hockey state tournament.
Championship-bracket games will be played, but consolation and third-place games for state girls basketball and adapted floor hockey have been canceled.
Schools will receive information from the MSHSL regarding the process and submission of their list of designated spectators. All designated spectators must present an ID and purchase a ticket to enter the venue.
The Waseca and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball teams are playing at state this weekend. In boys basketball, Mankato East plays Marshall for the Section 2AAA championship tonight at Gustavus Adolphus College. The 2A and 2AA championship games will be played Friday at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena.
The MSHSL said it will communicate plans for events held after this weekend, including the state boys basketball tournament at a later date.
