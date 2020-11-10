MANKATO -- Defending MacNaughton Cup champion Minnesota State is the favorite to repeat as league men's hockey champion, receiving six first-place votes in the WCHA Preseason Coaches' Poll, which was announced Tuesday.
The Mavericks were also voted No. 1 in the league's media poll, which was released Monday.
The Mavericks, who finished 31-5-2, including 23-4-1-1 in WCHA games last season, received 86 points in the coaches' poll, in which coaches could not vote for their own team.
Bemidji State was second with 79 points and one first-place vote. Bowling Green was third with 78 points and three first-place votes. Michigan Tech (64 points) edged Northern Michigan (63) for fourth place to round out the top five.
Lake Superior State (49), Alaska (40), Ferris State (35), Alaska Anchorage (28) and Alabama Huntsville (18) complete this year's poll.
Minnesota State junior goaltender Dryden McKay shared WCHA Preseason Player of the Year honors with Bowling Green senior forward Brandon Kruse. McKay earned first-team All-America honors and was the WCHA Goaltender of the Year last season.
Mavericks sophomore forward Lucas Sowder was selected by the coaches to the Preseason All-WCHA Team. Sowder was named the WCHA Rookie of the Year last season after accounting for six goals and 25 assists for 31 points in 31 games.
Minnesota State freshman defenseman Akito Hirose was the coaches pick for Preseason Rookie of the Year. Hirose led all British Columbia Hockey League defensemen in scoring with nine goals and 42 assists in 57 games last season.
The Mavericks, who were rated No. 4 in the USCHO national preseason poll, open the season Nov. 20-21 with games at Bemidji State.
