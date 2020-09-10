In a move that seemed inevitable, both the men's and women's WCHA announced delays to the start of the 2020-21 hockey season Thursday.
Men's commissioner Bill Robertson and women's commissioner Jennifer Flowers announced the respective decisions in separate press releases.
"We continue to engage in thorough evaluation and discussion of various options for safely opening the 2020-21 season, both nationally and within the WCHA, as the health and safety of everyone associated with our league is our top priority." Robertson said. "There was a strong desire to open the season as scheduled on October 3, but that is not possible given the realities we are facing. While we are still finalizing plans for our season at this point, we owe it to our student-athletes, coaches, officials and great fans to acknowledge the fact we will not begin play on time."
This story will be updated later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.