MANKATO — Minnesota State women's hockey players Anna Wilgren and Kelsey King were named WCHA players of the week for their play in last weekend's sweep of Merrimack.
Wilgren was named defender of the week after recording five points, including two goals against the Warriors. She was plus-4 for the weekend. Four of her points came in Saturday's 5-3 win.
The award was the second in as many weeks for Wilgren.
King also had two goals and three assists in the series and was plus-6. King, who leads all WCHA rookies with 11 points, had a three-point game on Saturday.
