MANKATO — Three Minnesota State men's hockey players received weekly honors from the WCHA for their play in last weekend's series sweep over Alabama Huntsville.
Marc Michaelis was named WCHA Forward of the Week, Dryden McKay was named Goaltender of the Week and Lucas Sowder was named Rookie of the Week.
Michaelis had a five-point weekend, scoring three goals and assisting on two others in the 10-0 and 8-0 victories.
McKay recorded 30 saves in the two games for his ninth an 10th shutouts of the season.
Sowder had two goals and two assists for four points in the series.
The Mavericks, who moved up to No. 2 in the U.S. College Hockey Online rankings, will close out the regular season at No. 11 Bemidji State on Friday and Saturday.
