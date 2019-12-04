MANKATO — Two Minnesota State women’s hockey players earned WCHA player of the month honors for November.
Sophomore Anna Wilgren was named defender of the month, and freshman Kelsey King was named rookie of the month.
Wilgren led the Mavericks and all WCHA defenders with eight points (three goals, five assists) in eight games and scored two game-winning goals during the month. For the season, Wilgren has 11 points (four goals, seven assists).
King, led all league freshmen with three goals and six points in eight games over November. For the season, King leads all WCHA freshmen with 12 points (three goals, nine assists).
