Minnesota State coach Mike Hastings was asked about all the turnover on Northern Michigan’s roster compared to the last couple of years, and he was quick to remind the questioner of one particular player who’s still in Marquette.
“It seems like he’s been there for six years, not four,” he said of Wildcats senior Philip Beaulieu.
Beaulieu was the WCHA’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, and he’s played a lot of minutes over his three-plus seasons at Northern Michigan. The Duluth native has appeared in 137 games, racking up 110 points, including 21 goals.
“I don’t know, maybe it’s just because I’m getting older, but it’s like, ‘Again? Again? We gotta see him again?’” Hastings said.
He’s not alone. Other WCHA coaches might be saying the same thing about Beaulieu as well as about Mavericks’ senior defenseman Ian Scheid, who has played in 137 career games and has 85 career points, including 22 goals. Then there’s Bowling Green’s Alec Rauhauser, who has played in 138 career games with 24 goals and 105 points.
The WCHA is indeed filled with old, experienced defensemen who have been staples on their teams’ line charts since they were freshmen. Scheid and the No. 1-ranked Mavericks will take on Beaulieu and the Wildcats in a league series this weekend in Marquette.
“(Beaulieu) reminds me of Rauhauser,” Hastings said. “They’re hard to play against because they’re big, physical, great hockey IQ. They can play 30-plus minutes if they need to, and they’re guys you have to worry about whether they’re defending or whether they’re with the puck.”
Beaulieu was a first-team All-WCHA pick last year and a second-team pick as a sophomore. Scheid was made the All-WCHA’s rookie team as a freshman and was a third-team pick his next two years. Rauhauser was a rookie-team pick with Scheid, then made the first team and the second team.
In all, the WCHA has 12 senior defensemen with at least 100 college games under their belts. Rauhauser, Scheid and Beaulieu lead the way, followed by Bemidji State’s Tommy Muck (129 games), Ferris State’s Nate Kallen (126) and Joe Rutkowski (124), Lake Superior State’s Collin Saccoman (117) and Alaska’s Tristin Thompson (121), to name the ones with more than 120 games played.
Minnesota State senior Edwin Hookenson has played in 102 career games, while junior Connor Mackey should reach 100 games played this weekend.
The Mavericks’ veteran defensive corps, combined with the stellar play of sophomore goaltender Dryden McKay, have held opponents to just 1.06 goals per game this season. Juniors Riese Zmolek (89 career games) and Jack McNeely (81) and sophomore Andy Carroll have been mainstays in the lineup.
“You talk about the goals against, and I think one of the first things Dryden would talk about would be his defensive corps and how they played for him, in front of him,” Hastings said. “They’ve played well, blocking shots not letting guys get second and third opportunities. When you do that, you have a tendency to put up some good numbers just because you’re not facing a lot of second opportunities.”
Hastings noted how both Scheid and Zmolek are rounding out their games, with the former improving on the defensive side and the latter improving offensively.
“(Zmolek is) starting to show a little bit more flair with the puck,” he said. “Rang one off the post on Saturday. And that’s poured into this week. He’s playing very well offensively for a guy that everybody likes to look at and say is phenomenal on the defensive front...
“You look at Ian Schied: still incredibly effective with the puck, but has done a much better job at defending. And when you combine those two, they now can be 200-foot defensive, both of them. … Those two guys are integral parts of where we’re at right now. They’re going to be incredibly important for us for the second half of the season.”
Northern Michigan also has a veteran defensive corps beyond Beaulieu with senior Rylan Yaremko and junior Adam Roeder back from last season, along with junior Ben Newhouse, a transfer from Union.
