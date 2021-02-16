After months of speculation, the WCHA men's hockey tournament finally has a format.
And it's pretty similar to what the league has done in the past.
In a press release Tuesday, the league announced the quarterfinals will be played at home sites Mar. 12-14, while the semifinals and championship will be played at one site Mar. 19-20.
In the quarterfinals, the league's top four teams will each host a best-of-three series. The four winners will advance to respective single-elimination semifinals, which will be followed by a championship game. The semifinals and final will be played at the home site of the highest remaining seed to advance past the quarterfinals.
The winner of the tournament will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
This story will be updated later.
