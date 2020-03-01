BEMIDJI — It took until the last game on the last night, but the WCHA playoffs are set.
Minnesota State, after defeating Bemidji State 4-1 on Saturday for a series split, is the top seed and will host Alaska Anchorage, which is in the conference tournament for the first time since 2014.
“It was pretty huge to pick up a win and get the trophy for ourselves, especially for home-ice advantage, too, during the playoffs coming up,” Mavericks junior defenseman Riese Zmolek said.
The best-of-three series begins at 7:07 p.m. Friday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Saturday’s game is 6:07 p.m., and Sunday’s game, if necessary, is scheduled for 5:07 p.m.
The Mavericks played the Seawolves four times this season, going 3-0-1 with the Feb. 1 tie resulting in a 3-on-3 overtime victory for MSU. Minnesota State won the previous night 7-1 and swept Anchorage 7-1 and 3-0 Nov. 22-23 at Mankato.
Bemidji State ended up as the second seed and will host Lake Superior State. Northern Michigan is third and will host Upper Peninsula-rival Michigan Tech, whom they split with this past weekend. And fourth-seeded Alaska will host Bowling Green at Fairbanks.
The Alaska-Bowling Green matchup was decided late Saturday when the Nanooks finished off a sweep of Alaska Anchorage for the Governor’s Cup.
Ferris State and Alabama Huntsville, which finished ninth and 10th, respectively, did not make the playoffs.
The second round of the tournament will also be a best-of-three series, and the championship will be decided in a single game played March 21 at the highest remaining seed.
Cup celebration
Minnesota State will hold a public celebration for the MacNaughton Cup victory at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
The trophy will be on display in the lobby where there also will be complimentary food and beverages and a performance by the Maverick Machine athletic band. A short program will take place in the ballroom at 6:15 p.m., featuring coach Mike Hastings, team captains Marc Michaelis and Nick Rivera and university administrators.
Ticket information for the playoffs also will be available.
Charmed third time
Minnesota State won the MacNaughton Cup for the third straight season.
That’s three WCHA regular-season championships for the Mavericks’ senior class of Michaelis, Rivera, Parker Tuomie, Josh French, Charlie Gerard, Ian Scheid and Edwin Hookenson.
“I’m excited for the guys because that’s something that’s forever for them,” Hastings said.
It was the fifth MacNaughton Cup championship for MSU since 2015.
Conference champs
Mavericks goaltender Dryden McKay, who made 38 saves on Saturday, won the WCHA goaltending championship based on his conference goals-against average of 1.17, lowest in the league. He started all but two of MSU’s conference games this season.
Michaelis missed out on the WCHA scoring championship by one point. He had 31 points in conference play, although he missed seven games with an injury. Northern Michigan’s Griffin Loughran won with 32 points, playing in all 28 league games.
Michaelis and Loughran each have 39 points overall.
Michaelis had one point against Bemidji State, a key faceoff win on Zmolek's game-winning goal Saturday, which gave the Mavericks a 2-0 lead with 24.5 seconds left in the second period.
"You like guys that have that mentality that, 'Hey, there’s still some time on the clock. Let’s try to get it to 2,' and they did," Hastings said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.