When Minnesota State men’s hockey players talk publicly about the high expectations for this season, they always start with their first goal: another MacNaughton Cup.
The Mavericks have held the trophy, which goes to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s regular-season champion, for four of the last five years, including the last two.
Their title defense begins on Friday when they open their conference schedule with a two-game series at Alabama Huntsville.
“Defending that title is not easy so it starts this weekend for sure,” junior defenseman Connor Mackey said. “Everyone’s going to be excited to get on the road and get going in conference play.”
Minnesota State, which also won the WCHA playoff title, went 22-5-1 in league play last season and had the same record in 2017-18.
“(It’s) important,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “When you have an opportunity to play in conference, it’s for points. We put a pretty good nonconference package together over the last four games, going 3-0-1. Now we need to keep getting better.”
While one WCHA series was played on Oct. 11-12 when Alaska went to Michigan Tech, the conference schedule opens in earnest on Friday and Saturday with four league matchups. Besides the Mavericks-Chargers series, Michigan Tech goes to Bowling Green, Northern Michigan plays at Ferris State and Alaska goes to Alaska Anchorage.
Bemidji State (at North Dakota) and Lake Superior State (at Notre Dame) play nonconference series this weekend.
Since coaches couldn’t vote for their own teams, Minnesota State was basically the unanimous choice to win the WCHA again this year in The Free Press’ preseason poll.
Ranked No. 2 in the country this week after a unbeaten start, including last weekend’s tie and win against North Dakota, the coaches haven’t looked wrong so far.
That goes for their preseason individual picks, too. Mavericks senior Marc Michaelis, who has four goals and an assist in four games, was tabbed as player of the year, and freshman forward Nathan Smith, who had a four-point game in his college debut on Friday, was predicted to be rookie of the year.
“You keep writing your book of business,” Hastings said. “Ours has to be, when we go on the road, we’ve got to get as many points as we can. It’s difficult in our league. Our mentality’s going to be to keep getting better because if you look at our first-half schedule, you better be focused on what’s in front of you.
“We’ve got two very important games this weekend. Then we come back and it’s Bowling Green, and then we go on the road and it’s Michigan Tech. So it’s not going to get easier for us, and we’ve got to try to continue to progress as we can.”
Here’s a glance at the rest of the WCHA teams in this year’s predicted order of finish by the coaches (current record in parenthesis):
Bowling Green (3-2-0): They’ve come close, but the No. 17 Falcons are still seeking their first league championship — regular-season or playoff — since joining the WCHA in 2013. Former assistant coach Ty Eigner moved up to the head coach’s chair after Chris Bergeron departed for Miami, but the cupboard was hardly bare. The veteran team is led by senior defenseman Alec Rauhauser, who has 93 career points, including six in five games this year. Rauhauser and junior forward Brandon Kruse were Second Team All-WCHA picks last season.
Northern Michigan (2-1-1): The Wildcats look much different in coach Grant Potulny’s third year without WCHA player of the year Troy Loggins and longtime star goaltender Atte Tolvanen, among other departures. Senior defenseman Philip Beaulieu is back. The only returning First Team All-WCHA member besides Michaelis, Beaulieu reached 100 points for his career in Saturday’s 4-3 victory at Boston University. Sophomore forward Vincent de Mey has six points, including at least one goal in each game.
Michigan Tech (2-2-0): The Huskies took a step back last season after a tough second half in which they won just four games. Getting swept at home by the Nanooks was hardly an ideal way to start this year’s league schedule, but senior Matt Jurusik gives Tech a solid goaltender to build off as it tries to find consistent offensive production after the graduation of 100-point forward Jake Lucchini.
Bemidji State (0-0-2): With the exception of the final series at Minnesota State, the Beavers secured points for the conference standings every weekend last year to finish a surprising fifth place with a young group. Coach Tom Serratore’s teams, however, compete as hard as anyone in the conference. Mankato West alum Kyle Looft is a freshman defenseman, as is Will Zmolek, brother of Minnesota State’s Riese Zmolek. Forward Owen Sillinger made the WCHA’s Rookie Team last season.
Lake Superior State (2-4-0): The Lakers won 23 games last season, their most since 1995-96, the last of a nine-year NCAA tournament run that included national titles in 1988, 1992 and 1994. Lake Superior State was the only team to defeat the Mavericks at Mankato last year, winning 1-0 on Mareks Mitens’ 29-save shutout. Mitens is back, as are two important seniors, forward Max Humitz (six points in six games this season) and defenseman Collin Saccoman.
Ferris State (2-1-0): Last season was a tough one for the Bulldogs, who won just 10 games in coach Bob Daniels’ 27th season, the team’s lowest total since winning 10 in 1978-79. Ferris State is hoping to rebound in Daniels’ 28th year despite losing defenseman and WCHA rookie of the year Cooper Zech to the pros after one season and forward Corey Mackin to graduation after a 101-point career.
Alaska (3-3-0): Their long-term future might be in doubt due to state budget troubles, but the Nanooks haven’t been bothered by that so far, winning three out of four games at Michigan Tech and Penn State after playing Denver tough in two home losses. Senior Anton Martinsson has been a solid goaltender for his career, while the Jandric brothers, Steven and Chris, who earned All-WCHA Third- and Rookie-Team honors, respectively, give Alaska a solid foundation up front.
Alabama Huntsville (0-4-0): The Chargers have been outscored 19-3 in four games already and will need some young players to develop quickly in order to improve from an eight-win team that lost its top two players, forward Hans Gorowsky and defenseman Kurt Gosselin, to graduation. Sophomore forward Bauer Neudecker of St. Louis Park had a solid freshman year (14 points) and is the top returning scorer.
Alaska Anchorage (0-2-0): Unlike their cousins at Fairbanks, the Seawolves are really struggling. Their three wins last season were their lowest total since winning just once in 2002-03. Three of their top four scorers from last season graduated, leaving senior defenseman Tomi Hiekkavirta (15 career points) as the top returner. Anchorage is moving home games to a small on-campus rink this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.