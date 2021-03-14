MANKATO -- The top-seeded Minnesota State men's hockey team will play sixth-seeded Northern Michigan at 2:07 p.m. Friday in the WCHA semifinals at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Second-seeded Lake Superior State and fourth-seeded Bemidji State will play in the other semifinal at 7:37 p.m. Friday at the Event Center.
Both semifinals will be single-elimination, with the championship set to follow at 7:07 p.m. Saturday.
The final four is all being played at Mankato, as the Mavericks earned the right to host by being the highest seeded team to reach the semifinals.
