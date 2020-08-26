For the last month, the debate on the status of fall college sports has been constant.
Compelling arguments were presented by both sides, but the direction was pretty clear, as the NCAA canceled all fall championship events. Now, with fall sports eyeing spring competitions, the conversation has turned to the winter season.
Earlier this month, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s board of directors cancelled all fall competitions and championships and suspended all athletic competition through Dec. 31.
While that move affects most of Minnesota State’s winter sports, it doesn’t affect the men’s and women’s hockey teams, which both in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
While both men’s and women’s leagues are still waiting to make a decision, it’s starting to seem like the beginning of the hockey season could be delayed.
“Every scenario right now is currently on the table,” Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman said. “From starting on time in October, which looks far less likely, to potentially postponing the schedule into November, December and January ... I would say that’s in both leagues.”
While both leagues work together, they each have different governing bodies that will be responsible for making a final decision. It’s still not known when an announcement will come, but Buisman offered early September as a possibility.
There are still plenty of hurdles that need to be cleared, but the biggest may be implementing an effective testing plan, and that’s something that will likely impact the return of all MSU sports.
Buisman said the university is currently speaking with multiple vendors on the possibility of supplying testing for MSU athletics.
“I think everybody wants to agree on some consistent standards of care and testing protocols, so that everyone’s doing it the same way,” Buisman said “You’ve got schools in several different states ... some following state and local guidance, some following CDC guidance, some following NCAA guidance.
“I think we’re really trying to have the schedule part of it figured out in early September, and the protocols and procedures figured out by mid-September.”
While those things get sorted out, both hockey programs are trying to move forward amid the uncertainty.
In-person classes started Monday at MSU, and players from both programs have returned to campus. However, all athletic programs at MSU are in the midst of a temporary shutdown from organized activities due to concerns over COVID-19.
For MSU women’s hockey coach John Harrington, the biggest thing has been making sure his players are getting adjusted to life on campus, as what happens away from the ice will affect what happens on the ice more than ever.
“We need to do the things that they’re asking to give ourselves a better chance,” he said of the various virus protocols.
On the men’s side, it’s been a whirlwind being back together after the way things ended last March. Coach Mike Hastings said his feelings on the state of the season change weekly, but he’s still hopeful.
But for now he continues to stress staying in the present, as the pandemic has proved the future is anything but certain.
“At this moment, there’s more important things than how our power play is clicking or are we on the ice right now,” Hastings said. “It’s more about trying to be responsible in our day-to-day, so that we have that opportunity.”
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
