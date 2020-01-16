FRIDAY
Minnesota State women’s swimming at UW-Stevens Point Invitational, all day, Stevens Point, Wis.
Minnesota State women’s hockey vs. St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m., Mankato Civic Center
Minnesota State women’s basketball at Minnesota Duluth, 5:30 p.m., Duluth
Minnesota State men’s hockey at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m., Bowling Green Ohio
Minnesota State men’s basketball at Minnesota Duluth, 7:30 p.m., Duluth
Gustavus Adolphus men’s, women’s swimming at Wisconsin-Stevens Point Invitational, TBA, Stevens Point, Wis.
Gustavus Adolphus men’s, women’s track at Macalester, TBD
Gustavus Adolphus gymnastics vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 6:30 p.m., St. Peter
Gustavus Adolphus men’s hockey vs. Northland, 7 p.m., Don Roberts Ice Rink
SATURDAY
Minnesota State women’s swimming at UW-Stevens Point Invitational, all day, Stevens Point, Wis.
Minnesota State wrestling at Southwest Minnesota State, 2 p.m., Marshall
Minnesota State women’s hockey vs. St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m., Mankato Civic Center
Minnesota State women’s basketball at St. Cloud State, 3:30 p.m., St. Cloud
Minnesota State men’s hockey at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m., Bowling Green Ohio
Minnesota State men’s basketball at St. Cloud State, 5:30 p.m., St. Cloud
Gustavus Adolphus men’s, women’s swimming at Wisconsin-Stevens Point Invitational, TBA
Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball vs. Augsburg, 1 p.m., Gus Young Court
Gustavus Adolphus women’s basketball vs. Augsburg, 3 p.m., Gus Young Court
Gustavus Adolphus men’s hockey vs. Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m., Don Roberts Ice Rink
Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey at St. Olaf, 2 p.m., Northfield
Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m., Duluth
Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball at St. Scholastica, 4:45 p.m., Duluth
Mankato West, East/Loyola boys swimming & diving at True Team section meet, noon, Austin
Mankato West boys hockey vs. St. Paul Academy & Summit, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena
Mankato West girls basketball vs. Rochester Mayo, 3 p.m., West gym
Mankato East/Loyola boys swimming & diving at true team section meet, noon, Austin
Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey vs. Rochester John Marshall, 3 p.m., All Seasons Arena
Mankato East/Loyola girls hockey at Red Wing, 3 p.m.
