FRIDAY

Minnesota State women’s swimming at UW-Stevens Point Invitational, all day, Stevens Point, Wis.

Minnesota State women’s hockey vs. St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m., Mankato Civic Center

Minnesota State women’s basketball at Minnesota Duluth, 5:30 p.m., Duluth

Minnesota State men’s hockey at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m., Bowling Green Ohio

Minnesota State men’s basketball at Minnesota Duluth, 7:30 p.m., Duluth

Gustavus Adolphus men’s, women’s swimming at Wisconsin-Stevens Point Invitational, TBA, Stevens Point, Wis.

Gustavus Adolphus men’s, women’s track at Macalester, TBD

Gustavus Adolphus gymnastics vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 6:30 p.m., St. Peter

Gustavus Adolphus men’s hockey vs. Northland, 7 p.m., Don Roberts Ice Rink

SATURDAY

Minnesota State women’s swimming at UW-Stevens Point Invitational, all day, Stevens Point, Wis.

Minnesota State wrestling at Southwest Minnesota State, 2 p.m., Marshall

Minnesota State women’s hockey vs. St. Cloud State, 3:07 p.m., Mankato Civic Center

Minnesota State women’s basketball at St. Cloud State, 3:30 p.m., St. Cloud

Minnesota State men’s hockey at Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m., Bowling Green Ohio

Minnesota State men’s basketball at St. Cloud State, 5:30 p.m., St. Cloud

Gustavus Adolphus men’s, women’s swimming at Wisconsin-Stevens Point Invitational, TBA

Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball vs. Augsburg, 1 p.m., Gus Young Court

Gustavus Adolphus women’s basketball vs. Augsburg, 3 p.m., Gus Young Court

Gustavus Adolphus men’s hockey vs. Wisconsin-Superior, 7 p.m., Don Roberts Ice Rink

Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey at St. Olaf, 2 p.m., Northfield

Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball at St. Scholastica, 3 p.m., Duluth

Bethany Lutheran women’s basketball at St. Scholastica, 4:45 p.m., Duluth

Mankato West, East/Loyola boys swimming & diving at True Team section meet, noon, Austin

Mankato West boys hockey vs. St. Paul Academy & Summit, 1 p.m., All Seasons Arena

Mankato West girls basketball vs. Rochester Mayo, 3 p.m., West gym

Mankato East/Loyola boys swimming & diving at true team section meet, noon, Austin

Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey vs. Rochester John Marshall, 3 p.m., All Seasons Arena

Mankato East/Loyola girls hockey at Red Wing, 3 p.m.

 

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you