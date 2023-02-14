LAKE CRYSTAL — Less than a week ago, the Mankato Loyola vs. Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial boys basketball game on Tuesday night was shaping up a barn-burner among the top two teams in the Valley Conference.
But a wrist injury to leading-scorer Lawson Godfrey and a concussion suffered by starting point guard Carter Zimmerman significantly altered Loyola's chances. LCWM took charge of Tuesday's game from the get-go, jumping to leads of 15-2 and 26-4 before cruising to a 34-point lead at halftime. By the time it was over, the Knights had an easy 69-32 victory at the LCWM gym.
Zack Wells did most of the first-half damage for the Knights, pouring in 17 points on assorted drives, some short jumpers and a long-range bomb. LCWM excelled from the perimeter, knocking down 10 of 16 3-pointers in the first half.
The Knights' Jack Brockman was a force in the opening 20 minutes, blocking four shots and scoring 11 points. Drew Dahl added nine points.
"We just wanted to play our game in the first half," Wells said. "We knew they were missing some good players but we had to stay aggressive. I got some good looks and we were able to build a comfortable lead."
LCWM head coach Logan Manska had a similar take: "That was pretty much our style in the first half. We like to shoot with confidence and we got a lot of different players involved in the game."
The Knights pulled their press in the second half and slowed things down. Although LCWM was dominant throughout, Loyola's Simon Morgan turned in a workman-like performance, pulling down rebounds, blocking shots and scoring a team-high 20 points.
"Yeah, that Simon Morgan is a beast," Manska said. "He was scoring, grabbing offensive rebounds, doing everything he could to keep them in it."
Morgan said his team competed, they were just undermanned without two of their top players.
"We definitely missed those guys, but Lake Crystal is a very good team," he said. "You have to give them credit, they played well."
Tuesday's game was pretty much over early as the Knights outscored Loyola 26-4 in the first eight minutes. Wells' 13 points led the way while the Crusaders were limited to a pair of free throws and Morgan's right baseline drive.
Wells finished with 19 points, Brockman scored 15 and Ethan Anderson added 11. Morgan was Loyola's only player in double figures with 20.
With the win, LCWM improves to 20-1 with two Valley Conference games left. Loyola drops to 16-6 overall.
