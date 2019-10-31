It would have been easy for the top-seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team to look past third-seeded Alden-Conger in the Section 2A semifinals on Thursday night.
It was a match the Bucs were supposed to win with relative ease, and a meeting with No. 1 Mayer Lutheran, the team that has ended their season in the section championship the last three seasons loomed large.
However, the Bucs were able to stay in the moment, controlling the match throughout in a 3-0 win over the Knights at the Mankato East High School gym.
“That’s what I stressed in the locker room before the game,” Bucs coach Crystal Lamont said of staying in the moment. “It’s very easy to look ahead when you get this close.”
WEM won 25-20, 25-11, 25-14.
“This whole year we’ve been focused on one point at a time,” the Bucs’ Toryn Richards said. “How can you expect to win a game if you’re looking ahead?”
It’s been another banner season for the Bucs, who are currently ranked second in Class A. They’ve lost only five matches over the past two seasons, with three of those coming to Mayer Lutheran.
They do it with a dominant front line that completely controls the net, and that was on full display from the start against the Knights.
The Bucs jumped out to 10-3 lead in the first set, with middle hitter Trista Hering picking up two kills and two blocks during the run.
Following an Alden-Conger timeout, the Knights went on their best run of the night, taking six of the next eight points. However, the Bucs were able to weather the storm, getting three kills from Richards and one from Lindsay Condon to close the set.
“We were making too many errors in the first. On defense, we were reacting instead of anticipating,” Lamont said. “I thought the girls responded well. It was a lot better in the second.”
WEM opened the second set with a 7-1 run that was topped off by a pair of ace serves by Ellie Ready. Delaney Donahue added two kills during the stretch. The Bucs started to impose their will as the set went on, forcing the Knights into several mistakes.
The Bucs took seven of the final 10 points. Richards and Donahue made kills to close it out.
Alden-Conger picked up three of the first four points in the third set, but it was all WEM from there. Following the 3-1 start, the Bucs got the next six points with Richards making two kills and an ace serve. They cruised from there, going on an 11-1 run later in the set.
Richards finished with 22 kills and 10 digs, while Pittmann had 10 kills and 10 digs. Ready made 44 assists, and Donahue added nine kills. Hering finished with five kills and four blocks.
In the following match, Mayer Lutheran swept BOLD 25-20, 25-15, 25-20, setting the stage for a fifth straight section final between the top two teams in Class A. In a matchup during the regular season, the Crusaders beat the Bucs 2-1 in the Class A Showcase just over a month ago.
“It would be amazing (to beat Mayer Lutheran),” Richards said. “We’ve been trying for so long. We just need to limit mistakes.”
Said Lamont: “Their size is always difficult for us. We need to control our shots, attack and limit our errors.”
The section final is 6 p.m. Saturday at East High School.
Section 2AA
Le Sueur-Henderson 3, St. Peter 2: The second-seeded Giants erased a two-set deficit and knocked off the top-seeded Saints 18-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 17-15 in a subsection final at New Prague.
Le Sueur-Henderson will play either Southwest Christian or Belle Plaine in the section championship game at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Mankato East.
