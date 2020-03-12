WATERVILLE — The volleyball and softball teams at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown have had plenty of success recently. The boys basketball, football and wrestling teams also have a rich history of state-tournament success.
But up until now, the WEM girls basketball team has been working toward that first state-tournament appearance. That goal will be reached today.
“We take a lot of pride in our team,” WEM senior Trista Hering said. “It’s a lot of the same girls who play on the other state teams. We’re like a family, and that’s what matters the most.”
The Bucs (26-4) are seeded fourth in Class A and will play a quarterfinal game against Heritage Christian Academy (22-7) at 1 p.m. Thursday at the University of Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion.
When Tyler Kaus took over as the head coach of the WEM girls basketball team before last season, he could see there was talent on the roster. The Bucs were 21-6 last season, which ended with a disappointing loss in the section semifinals, but seven seniors graduated from that team.
“It sucks to lose,” Hering said. “In all of the sports, we haven’t lost much, but when we do lose, we try to learn from it and do what we have to do to get better.”
The Bucs won 18 of their first 19 games this season, but a three-game losing streak forced the team, which had played well defensively, to re-focus on offense. Since then, the Bucs have won eight straight games and averaged 62.5 points, more than three points more than the season average.
“A lot of things have come together, and it seems like we always have two or three girls who step up each game,” Kaus said. “With our length and athleticism, I knew we could be a good defensive team, but after we struggled for a few games, our offense has been getting better and better.”
Junior point guard Brielle Bartelt is averaging 16.1 points and 3.5 assists, with a team-high 70 3-pointers. She scored 32 points in the section championship game.
Junior Toryn Richards is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, with 46 3-pointers. Junior Ellie Ready is averaging 9.2 points with 50 3-pointers, and junior Kylie Pittman is averaging 7.5 points with 38 3-pointers.
Hering is the Bucs’ post option, getting 5.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game.
“We knew we still had a lot of talent, and most of these girls had played in other state tournaments (in volleyball and softball),” Kaus said. “But you never know how it’s all going to come together.
“Unfortunately, we fell short last year, but you learn from games like that and get better. You hope that it goes better the next time.”
Heritage Christian has been to the state tournament the last three years, finishing third last season. Heritage Christian averages 66.9 points, which will be a challenge for the WEM defense.
But Kaus isn’t worrying about his team being intimidated, having played in so many state-tournament games in other sports.
“We’re happy to be there, but we still feel like there’s something to be accomplished,” Kaus said. “We want to go up there and make some noise.”
For Hering, the preseason goal is always to play in the state tournament, no matter the sport. She feels like it’s her job to be a leader, making sure everyone is working hard to achieve that goal.
“It’s amazing that we’re going to state for the first time (in girls basketball) for our school,” she said. “I’m always looking at ‘what’s next,’ and we have to work hard to achieve that. We’ve put in the work, and we have to keep pushing. We have to be strong and support each other. We have to give 100% effort.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.