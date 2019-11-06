The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team has plenty of star players.
Watch a set and you’re bound to see multiple kills and big blocks that show you just how much individual talent the team has.
Getting to the state tournament, however, required the Bucs to look at themselves a little bit differently.
Ahead of Saturday night’s Section 2A championship game against Mayer Lutheran, the Bucs knew they were up against another team stacked with talent.
The Crusaders had been ranked No. 1 in Class A all season. They had beaten WEM earlier in the year. They had won two of the last three state titles. And, of course, they had the Bucs’ season in each of the previous three section finals.
The message from coach Crystal Lamont to her team in the locker room before the game was simple — so simple it didn’t require a speech.
First, she pulled out a single stick and snapped it with ease.
Then, she took several sticks and struggled to snap them all at once.
The message was clear.
“That was one of our goals from the start of the season; we figured we’d run into them at some point,” Lamont said of playing Mayer Lutheran. “We knew we couldn’t beat them individually. It had to be a team effort.”
It was. The Bucs defeated the Crusaders in five sets, 20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13.
“Our team does best at being family. High or low, we’re always supporting each other.” middle hitter Trista Hering said.
The Bucs head into the Class A state tournament as the No. 2 seed behind only Minneota. They will play Henning in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
It’s a place they haven’t been the last three seasons, but who could forget the last time they were there in 2015 when they won it.
Hering certainly hasn’t forgotten.
“I was just an eighth-grader in the stands with all my friends,” she said. “I was watching thinking ‘I hope we get to be them one day.’”
The Bucs beat you by controlling the net with dominant front-line play. Hering and Delaney Donahue control the middle, while Kylie Pittmann and Toryn Richards play outside. Ellie Ready is the setter.
Defensively, Pittmann, Richards and Donahue play all the way around, while Autumn Taylor and Allison Rients work as specialists in the back. Richards and Donahue each reached 1,000 career kills this season.
“Toryn, Kylie, and Delaney get more attention for their hitting, but their defense might be what sets them apart from other top players,” Lamont said. “They work hard and take great pride in their defense.”
The Bucs find themselves in somewhat of an odd situation coming off the emotional win over Mayer Lutheran, as the two teams were ranked first and second in the state for most of the season. While the teams they play in the opening rounds at state will certainly be good, they might not be close to the caliber of the Crusaders.
Lamont has stressed staying in the moment at practice this week, and they certainly aren’t overlooking anyone.
But make no mistake, WEM has a great shot to make it to the final.
“We’re going there to win it,” Lamont said. “If we don’t win, that doesn’t mean our season was a failure, but this group has worked so hard to be at their best, and I think their best can be a championship.”
Said Donahue: “All that matters is the journey, not the destination. No matter how we do in the state tournament, I’m going to proud of this team.”
