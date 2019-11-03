MANKATO -- Waterville-Elysian-Morristown has been seeded second for the Class A volleyball tournament, which will begin Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Bucs (32-2) drew Henning (24-7) in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Thursday. The winner will face No. 3-seeded Medford or Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday. The championship match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
In the other Class A quarterfinals, No. 1 Minneota faces Greenway, and No. 4 Mounds Park Academy meets No. 5 Fosston.
In Class AA, Belle Plaine was unseeded and will open with No. 2 Marshall in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The other Class AA quarterfinal matches are No. 1 Stewartville vs. Annandale, No. 4 Watertown-Mayer vs. No. 5 Concordia Academy and No. 3 North Branch vs. Pequot Lakes.
