Seniors Hannah Potter and Rachel Breck were in the gym at Waseca High School, about to board the team bus to drive to the University of Minnesota for Friday's semifinal game of the Class AA girls basketball tournament.
That's when Breck looked at her phone and saw the message on Twitter: The tournament had been canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus.
"It was tough; we shed a few tears," Potter said. "We brought the rest of the girls off the bus and told them. The we all decided we need to go somewhere and just be together."
The Minnesota State High School League announced Friday that the remainder of the girls tournament and the rest of the section and state tournament games for boys basketball, would be canceled. On Thursday, it was announced that games would be played, with limited fan attendance.
On Wednesday, Waseca defeated Pelican Rapids 38-22 in the state quarterfinals. It was the first state-tournament victory for the Bluejays, whose only other tournament appearance came in 2017. Waseca was scheduled to play top-seeded Rochester Lourdes in the semifinals on Friday night.
"I didn't have the words," Waseca coach Joan Conway said. "I have to trust that the (MSHSL) knows what they're doing. I just keep thinking, 'What don't we know.' So many things have happened so quickly."
Waterville-Elysian-Morrristown girls basketball coach Tyler Kaus and his team were leaving their hotel Friday morning, about to board the bus, when he got the call that the rest of the tournament had been canceled.
"When the phone rang, I figured it wouldn't be good news," Kaus said. "Before the tournament, I was concerned that we wouldn't have the tournament. But after they put the restrictions in place, I thought we'd play. We were ready to go."
On Thursday, in its first state-tournament appearance, WEM defeated Heritage Christian 58-46. The Bucs were slated to play No. 1 seed Minneota in the first game at noon Friday at Williams Arena.
"The kids took it pretty tough," Kaus said. "I think we all were in shock. We still are. The kids have put a lot of time and effort to get where we are, and to have it end so abruptly, it was disappointing."
Waseca boys basketball coach Seth Anderson said he was having lunch with other teachers when he got a call that Friday's Section 2AA championship game against Jordan had been canceled. The game, along with the Section 2A championship game between New Ulm Cathedral and Springfield, was scheduled to be played Friday at Minnesota State but was moved to New Ulm High School.
"I really thought we'd play the section final," Anderson said. "I was concerned that maybe the state tournament wouldn't get played, but you still hold out hope. Any time your season ends, it's emotional, but it usually ends with a loss. It just hits you that everything you've worked for ends in such a hurry."
Anderson held a team meeting to tell the players, who were emotional. The Bluejays, who were in the state-championship game last season, had set up a schedule to prepare for the postseason. The Bluejays were 25-5, with a strong nucleus of underclassmen.
"People have said, 'You have a lot of juniors. You'll still go next year,'" Anderson said. "But it doesn't work that way. We really thought we had a good shot at winning a state championship this season, and those type of teams don't come along very often. I feel bad for the kids. They've put a lot of work into (basketball) and sacrificed a lot to be in this position."
New Ulm Cathedral has played in the subsection championship game in three of the last five seasons, but for the first time since 1999, the Greyhounds advanced to the section championship.
"It hits hard when you have a group of kids you care about and who have worked so hard," Cathedral coach Alan Woitas said. "These kids would have been happy to play in an empty gym. They just wanted to play."
Cathedral has eight seniors on the roster, and Woitas said it was especially tough to deliver the news to them.
"I understand the decision, but it's a lost opportunity for the kids," Woitas said. "As a coach, that's probably the toughest conversation I've ever had with the players."
Conway and Kaus both said that there will be a team, school or community celebration to recognize the teams' achievements, but nothing has yet been planned.
"It's hard to think about how we could have done," Potter said. "We had so much confidence going into that game. We accomplished so much this season, so that helps us get through this. We did some amazing things. Nobody can take that away from us."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.