MANKATO -- Waterville-Elysian-Morristown was seeded fourth in Class A and Waseca was seeded fifth in Class AA for next week's girls basketball state tournaments.
WEM (26-4), making the first state appearance in program history, will face Heritage Christian in the quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Thursday at University of Minnesota's Pavilion.
Other quarterfinal matchups are No. 1 Minneota vs. Red Lake, No. 2 Cromwell-Wright vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and No. 3. Henning vs. Fillmore Central.
Waseca (24-6) will play Pelican Rapids in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena.
Other quarterfinal matchups are No. 1 Rochester Lourdes vs. Concordia Academy, No. 2 Sauk Centre vs. Providence Academy and No. 3 New London-Spicer vs. Duluth Marshall.
The Free Press
