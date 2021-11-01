MANKATO — Don’t look now, but the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team is finding a rhythm that has been long associated with a program that has had plenty of tournament success over the years.
Monday night at the Mankato East gym, the Buccaneers (17-12) advanced to the Section 2AA, South Subsection semifinals with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 win over Minnesota Valley Lutheran. It was the Bucs’ strong serving (15 aces) and scrappy defense which kept the Chargers (11-14) from making a serious run at an upset.
“Defense has to be the hallmark of our team,” WEM coach Crystal Lamont said. “We’re still rebuilding offensively after losing some power hitters from last season. We knew, defensively, we can play with any team in the area. I think we’re peaking right now. We’ve got some young hitters to go along with a couple of seniors who haven’t played a lot since the short season last year.
“We had a few errors early, but we have to be aggressive with our serving. With our offense being a little bit down, we have to find ways to score points in other area, and we have some very strong servers who can do that for us. ... We’ve been on a rollercoaster, and we’re finally starting to get some continuity.”
Trailing 13-9 in the opening set, senior middle hitter Alexandra Heuss’ kill sparked a 12-1 surge, which ended with consecutive kills from senior middle hitter Riley Sammon. Another kill from Sammon and two ace serves from sophomore Claire Bohlen made it 24-15 before Sammon sliced a kill off a block to close out the 25-18 triumph.
“Things went pretty smooth after having some Monday cobwebs,” said Sammon, who finished with nine kills and three blocks. “One of things we specialize in as a team is our serving. We weren’t sure how things were going to work out at the beginning of the season with a brand new team. I feel we’ve really grown at the season has went on.
“We work very hard to be a scrappy team, and when we work together, we tend to get things done. We all bonded really well at the start of the season, which was kind of surprising because of all the ages on our team.”
WEM grabbed a 9-2 lead in Game 2 behind four ace hits by Heuss, along with four service points each by sophomore Josephine Volkmann and junior Jordan Green.
However, senior Kaylee Hunter’s 10-point service run — which featured four kills from senior outside hitter Abigail Riederer — enabled the Chargers to gain a 15-13 advantage on sophomore Ava Munsen’s block.
After Riederer’s kill made it 16-14, Heuss’ two ace hits and a trio of Chargers’ miscues kept things even at 21. Bohlen, who chipped in six kills and four ace serves, nailed a sideline kill before Mikayla Schuster’s service ace and a block from Alayna Atherton set up Bohlen’s second-effort game-ending blast.
“Our serving was really great tonight, and our defense has always been a core component of our team,” said Heuss, who led the Bucs with 11 kills and three ace blocks. “There’s always momentum swings, and it seemed like tonight they came at good times. We played point by point and that really helps with our success.”
WEM controlled the final set from the start as two service aces each from Bohlen and Rylee Pelant got things rolling. MVL closed the gap to 14-12 on Rieder’s 10th and final kill before a trio of miscues and a Bohlen kill opened things up.
Schuster, who tallied 28 assists, delivered an ace dump in front of her game-ending, six-point service run.
“I thought we put up a good fight and had them a little bit on their heels in Game 2,” MVL coach Amy Pearson said. “We were able to put up a strong effort until they got the momentum back at the end of Game 2. We weren’t able to get our passes to our setter consistently. They put up a lot of blocks, and we just didn’t have the coverage we needed to.”
WEM faces New Richland-Hartland in the subsection championship game Thursday at New Prague. NRHEG defeated Maple River 22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23.
Section 2A
Cleveland 3, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 1: Emily Kern made 17 kills and six blocks for the Clippers in a Section 2A match at St. James.
Scores were 14-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22.
Ava Hahn had 12 kills, and Taylin Gosch had 30 assists and 24 digs. Emma Sweere and Greta Hahn each had 20 digs.
Cleveland (21-8) plays Cedar Mountain on Thursday at Mankato East.
