The undefeated Mankato West baseball team made a statement against crosstown rival Mankato East Tuesday: There won’t be any slowing down as the regular season closes out its final week.
The Scarlets parlayed 11 hits, six walks and four Cougar errors into a 13-1, five-inning Big Nine Conference win at Wolverton Field. The win improved West’s record to 18-0 while East fell to 11-7.
Tanner Shumski had a day for the Scarlets, pitching all five innings for the complete-game win. He struck out five, walked two and allowed five hits. He also did the job at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double to deep right-center.
“It’s always nice when you can help yourself with the bat,” Shumski said. “But the rest of the team came through with some big hits, too.
“I felt comfortable at the plate and on the mound. I had pretty good command of all my pitches and I know the defense always has my back when I’m pitching.”
Although West ended up with a one-sided win, it was a close game for three innings. Leading 3-0 in the top of the fourth, the Scarlets erupted for seven runs off starter Carson Graves to put the game out of reach. Shumski and Louis Magers both hit doubles during the rally, but the big blow — literally — came from first baseman Jace Liebl.
With two men on, Liebl got around on a fastball and sent it soaring over the left-center field fence. The moon shot cleared the pine trees behind the wall and was a no-doubter the instant it left the bat.
“I’ve seen a lot of games in this park and that’s the farthest home run I’ve ever seen here,” West assistant coach Mike Anderson said. “It was long and it was high. It was a real shot.”
East managed to scratch out a run off Shumski in the bottom of the fourth on a leadoff double by Dylan Kopesky, a base hit by Mathew Werk and an RBI-single by Cael Willaert. But that was it for the East attack. Shumski allowed one more walk and then retired the final four batters.
West continued its long-ball pursuits in the fifth as Luke Johnson belted a three-run shot over the fence in right-center to cap the game’s scoring. Zander Dittbenner finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored for West. Werk led the Cougars’ attack with a single and a triple to the fence in center.
West is back in action Wednesday with a 6 p.m. home game against Prior Lake at ISG Field. The Scarlets close out the regular season Thursday with a 5 p.m. game at Owatonna.
East ends the regular season Thursday with a 4 p.m. home game against St. Peter.
