MANKATO — A confident and talented Mankato Royals 17U West/Loyola baseball team remained undefeated Sunday afternoon with an impressive 6-0 Southern Minny win over Red Wing at Franklin Rogers Park.
Right-handers Luke Johnson and Riley Bersaw combined for 12 strikeouts as West gained its eighth straight triumph. Johnson allowed four hits over five innings while striking out seven and issuing two walks. Bersaw fanned the first five hitters he faced before getting a foul out to first baseman Tanner Shumski to end things.
“Coming to the park every day with that confidence gives us a little bit of swagger,” said Bersaw, who also ripped two base hits. “We always come ready to play no matter what. Every game is different so you can’t worry about how the last one went.
“Our pitching is really deep, which helps us to save arms. Our starting pitchers go deep into games and we can throw a new guy every game and be confident in him. It really helps to have fresh arms when you get into doubleheaders.”
West, which hasn’t trailed all season, escaped some early trouble when Johnson induced a groundout to shortstop Louis Magers with Wingers perched on second and third base in the top of the first. Magers singled with one out in the bottom of the first before a stolen base and throwing error set up Bersaw’s RBI single to left field to plate the game’s first run.
Singles from Shumski and left-fielder Ryan Ploog, along with a walk to Johnson, filled the sacks with one out an inning later. Center fielder Zander Dittbenner was credit with an RBI when he was hit by a pitch to make it 2-0.
Dittbenner’s inside-the-park home run on a drive to deep center field began the fifth frame before catcher Braedan Smook’s RBI single moments later produced another run.
“We had an overall good team outing,” said Smook, who ended up with two hits. “This team plays together and clicks a lot. We love playing the game of baseball together, and we always put forth a strong effort in practice which shows in games. It’s very important that everybody in the lineup gets hits because that keeps things moving. ... We feel we can win, and it helps us come out play well.”
After Johnson recorded a strikeout to end his outing, West closed out its scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of sixth when Magers drew a one-out walk and Bersaw followed with a bullet into left field that was misplayed for a three-base error. Bersaw then buzzed through the final two frames to close things out.
“A majority of guys on the team play multiple sports, and I thought when we put balls in play, you can see how they can run the bases,” West coach Matt Magers said. “They can really make a lot of plays and steal a lot of bases with their athleticism. This group was taught the fundamentals of the game at a young age, and they never seem to get too high or too low.
“We kept pecking away until we had two good innings at the end. This group never panics or gets down. I think a good example was the one inning where we threw a double-play ball away, but Shumski hustled after it and we got the out at second base. ... I think that consistency, not only physically but mentally, that these guys have is important.”
West plays a Southern Minny doubleheader at 5 p.m. today at St. Peter.
Mankato 18U West/Loyola 8, Red Wing 7, 10 innings: Ben Maes drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice as West/Loyola won the Southern Minny game at Franklin Rogers Park.
Jacob Maes had two hits, including a three-run double, and Caleb Fogal was 3 for 5 with an RBI double.
Ethan Fox was the winning pitcher, allowing no earned runs in five innings. He gave up two hits with two strikeouts.
West/Loyola (4-5, 2-2 in Southern Minny) hosts St. Peter at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin Rogers Park.
