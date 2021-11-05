With a strong wind in their face to start the game, the top-ranked Mankato West football team used an impressive 71-yard, 14-play drive to ignite a 35-0 win over previously unbeaten Chaska Friday night at Todnem Field in the Section 2AAAAA championship.
“We contemplated early in the game if we’d end up punting them deep and then letting our defense do their thing,” Scarlets’ coach JJ Helget said. “I told the guys we were going to make a statement on the first play and run our bread and butter A gap power. We hit it and never looked back from there. We’re a super strong, physical defense with good speed and those things are dangerous.
“Once we stopped their run and made them one dimensional, we could let our defensive line go and let Ryan (Haley) run loose a little bit. We got guys who step up and make plays and our secondary reaps the benefits of our front five’s pressure.
“Senior running back Walker Britz, coming off an ankle injury in the regular-season finale against Mankato East, did most of the damage on the game’s initial possession by handling the ball eight times for 46 yards. After senior quarterback Zander Dittbenner converted a fourth-and-two on a 3-yard run, his 9-yard lob to senior Mekhi Collins in the left side of the end zone capped the 8:19 march.
West then stopped the Hawks (9-1). Senior defensive end Gibson Blackstad sacked Brayden Sanders before Ryan Haley’s 4-yard TD run on a direct snap closed out a 67-yard, 13-play drive. Dittbenner, who ended up 9 of 13 for 132 yards and three scores, hooked up with Collins for 18 yards and Ethan Johnston for 15 more before his 9-yard scramble on fourth-and-eight kept things alive.
“We knew they were going to come in and try to punch us in the face,” Dittbenner said. “We just pounded the rock all the way down the field on our first drive and then made the best out of every drive we had. When you pound the rock, it brings the defensive guys in and that opens the outside up for our receivers.
We were able to use a lot of clock so they weren’t able to have the ball much. I trust my guys a lot and I just threw it up and they went up and made the plays. We were able to stick with our game plan even with the wind. I dropped back to pass and saw everybody bailing out so I saw the yardage I needed and was able to get it to set up another score. ... Our offensive line was great, I didn’t even get pressured once.”
West’s swarming defense was led by Haley with 14 tackles and one sack. Blackstad was in on nine stops with two sacks and Gannon Rosenfeld totaled six tackles. Chaska, which ended up with 71 total yards compared to the Scarlets’ 333, were held to minus six yards over the opening 24 minutes.
“We prepared all week and everyone executed,” Blackstad said. “We were able to stop the run and when they tried to pass the ball we were all over it. Everyone is fast and physical and they all do their job. This is a team game and everyone put in work all summer so it was nice to win this game.”
West turned back the Hawks to open the second half and shortly after Dittbenner fired a 36-yard scoring strike to Peyton Goettlicher on a deep post pattern. After senior linebacker Hayden Hartman returned an interception 20 yards for his second touchdown in two games, Dittbenner found a leaping Collins between two Hawks’ defenders for the game’s final score.
Britz, who finished with 153 yards on 20 carries, put up one final highlight when he raced 60 yards down the left sideline after running over a trio of tacklers.
“We wanted to pass the ball more, but with the wind it was challenging so we decided to pound the rock,” Britz said. “I did tons of physical therapy to get ready for this. Our offensive line is a huge part of our success and the support we get from each other is unreal. We were able to suck them in with the run and then go after them with the pass.”
West (10-0) plays a Class AAAAA quarterfinal next Saturday at 3 p.m. against St. Thomas Academy in Prior Lake.
