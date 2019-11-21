When Mankato East and West meet in girls hockey, it’s generally going to be an entertaining game.
The last time they played, the Scarlets nearly erased a 4-0 deficit only to fall 4-3 in a memorable section final that sent the Cougars to the Xcel Energy Center.
While the stakes weren’t quite as high this time around, the rematch didn’t disappoint as the Scarlets got the better of the Cougars 4-2 Thursday night at All Seasons Arena.
“The girls that have played with each other growing up want to bring their best game when they play each other,” East/Loyola coach Amber Prange said. “It’s way more emotional, and there’s a lot of people here creating a good atmosphere.”
While both teams lost key players after last season, expectations remain high. Each have gotten off to good starts with the Scarlets sitting at 4-1 and the Cougars at 3-1. Thursday’s game certainly could have been a preview of the section final, and should give each team something to digest before they get into the heart of Big Nine Conference play.
The Cougars played some of their best hockey of the night early in the first.
Just a minute into the game, Kaylee Eykyn fired a wrist shot from the right wing that hit the inside of the post. Then at the 8:00 mark, Eykyn drove to the net and got a shot off in close, only to be stoned by West goalie Sarah Olsen.
As the period went on, West started to gain momentum as their top line of Sunshine Langworthy, Molly Grundhoffer and Emily Bloemke began to dominate every time they hit ice.
“They have that sense of knowing where the other’s going to be,” West coach Shaun Reddy said. “When they get the puck low and spread out the defense, they have a lot of success.”
West’s first scoring chance came when Rachel Trautman found herself alone with the puck in front of the net after a pass from Brooke Pockrandt. However, East goalie Hailey Baker made a great glove save to keep West off the board.
The Scarlets’ time with the puck finally led to a goal, when Langworthy scored unassisted at 11:54.
East answered right back, however, at 13:30 when Evey Johnson wired a wrist shot over the glove of Olsen from the high slot. The assist went to Jess Eykyn, who won a puck battle in the corner and then made the pass.
West took the momentum back early in the second.
They scored the lone goal of the period at 3:15 on shot from Trinity Jackson that beat Baker high blocker.
Sydney Kanstrup and Kailey Newton each had chances for East in the middle of the second, but Olsen was up to the task. Shots in the second favored West 12-4.
“I think we started to relax a lot. The first period nerves really came out (in the second),” Grundhoffer said.
Grundhoffer was all over the ice making plays in the third.
She hit the pipe on a breakaway in the opening minute and then drew a penalty that led to West’s second power-play tally of the night. Caitlin Hvinden scored it on a one-timer after a beautiful feed from Tealy Krosch. Bloemke also had an assist.
“We do a really good job of moving the puck around,” Grundhoffer said of the Scarlets’ power play. “Yesterday at practice, we practiced that pretty much the whole time, and I think good communication comes with that too.”
Just when it looked like the game was slipping away from the Cougars, Kanstrup scored 6 six seconds later off the ensuing faceoff to make it 3-2.
However, just over a minute after that, Grundhoffer got loose for a breakaway and iced the game at the 4:30 mark. Shots on goal ended up 31-23 in favor of West.
“I hope that our team can realize that we can bounce back after mistakes are made,” Prange said. “It’s not going to go in our favor every time, so trying to overcome adversity is one of the things I want our girls to grow in.”
The Cougars (3-1) host Owatonna on Saturday. West (4-1) hosts Rochester Century Tuesday.
