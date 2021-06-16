NORTH MANKATO — After suffering an emotionally draining Class AAA semifinal loss to Winona a mere 12 hours earlier, the top-ranked Mankato West softball team showed no signs of a hangover Wednesday morning as the Scarlets took third place at the Class AAA softball tournament with a 9-2 victory over Benilde-St. Margarets at Caswell Park.
West (22-6) saw its hopes for a state title dashed when Winhawks' freshman Avery Engbrecht delivered a walk-off RBI single in the eighth inning late Tuesday night. However, the Scarlets regrouped to bang out nine hits and coast to a win in the bronze medal game. Junior Abbi Stierlen blanked the Red Knights (18-8) through six innings before Kylie Wagner's two-run single ruined the shutout bid. Stierlen ended up allowing four hits while striking out seven, walking three and hitting a batter.
"Our kids came to play," West coach Don Krusemark said. "We've been here before and haven't fared so well. I went through the archives and this is the first time West has captured third place. After losing last night, this is something this group wanted to accomplish.
"We don't have a big group of seniors, but all four of them have been important to this team and I appreciate all the hard work they've put in over the years. I thought we hit the ball pretty well today and played good defense. Abbi kept them off balance until the final inning when I was looking to get those three outs and get out of there. But they're a good team too and were playing for a trophy as well."
Sophia Melsness rocketed Stierlen's first pitch of the game into the right-center field gap before senior catcher Bri Stoltzman gunned her out attempting to steal third base. West countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and Stierlen took over from there. Junior second baseman Lani Schoper, the lone player in the game with two hits, singled in front of shortstop Breck Carlson's triple into the right-field corner. First baseman Lauryn Douglas then drove in the first of her four runs with a ground-out.
"We just needed to focus on this game and forget about the last game," Douglas said. "We knew third place in the state was good so we just regrouped and went after it. We came out hot. We were all frustrated with last night's game and wanted to come out and play as well as we could today. Our goal was to get first place, but winning third isn't bad.
"This West team has always been strong and I hope we keep it going next year. We're like a family. We're all really loud and our energy has gotten a lot better in practice and in the dugout. ... Everyone on the team wants it for each other."
West extended the margin to 7-0 in the third inning as senior left fielder Calie Schumann drew two walks and Douglas cracked a two-run double off the right-field fence. Stierlen ripped an RBI single into right-center field and sophomore right-fielder Carlee Emery added a base hit as the Scarlets took advantage of one of the Red Knights' three errors.
Stoltzman's lead-off single in the fourth along with a two-base throwing error and Douglas' ground-out plated a run in the fourth before Carly Nelson's single set up Schoper's run-scoring single an inning later.
"This is such a great group of girls that never gives up so we knew we'd come back," Stoltzman said. "We play hard, go for it and do our best. Winning this game was huge because everyone on this team worked so hard this season to get here.
"I am going to remember this team for the culture it brings and all the life-long friendships I've made. We've been so successful over the years that it brings confidence to everybody. Everybody involved with the team — coaches, fans and the community — all come together. We just did today what we've done all season and that's go after it by hitting the ball and doing the basics."
Becker 4, Winona 0: Emma Eickhoff delivered a three-hit shutout for the BullDogs as they captured the Class AAA title.
Becker took a 1-0 lead into the seventh, but Kurstyn Patnode hit a three-run homer in the top of the inning to ice it for the Bulldogs.
