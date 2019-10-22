Coming off a 3-14-1 season, expectations weren’t high for the Mankato West boys soccer team.
Gone was long-time head coach Leonard Woelfel, along with all-city players Sam Ambrose and Gus Olseth.
Dan Blaisdell was just starting as head coach, and while his roster did feature some returners, there were still a lot of unknowns.
It’s safe to say that August projections and expectations seem like ancient history for the Scarlets, as they take a 15-2-1 record into the Class A tournament.
“Honestly, there were no expectations coming into the season,” Blaisdell said with a smile. “The goal wasn’t to win X amount of games, it was just to get guys to learn that winning mentality.”
What’s been the key to the turnaround? It starts with offense.
Tyler Makela, Caspar Olseth and Ahmed Mohamed have led a greatly improved West attack that has scored 36 goals during the team’s current nine-game winning streak. Makela has scored 19 goals on the season and was named to the Class A all-state team.
While the goals have came easy of late, that wasn’t the case earlier in the season. Blaisdell has talked about how many of the West’s early-season goals came from the wings.
As the season has gone on, the Scarlets’ attack has became more sustainable and diverse.
“The original goal offensively was just to generate more chances, and the quickest way to do that was through the wings,” Blaisdell said. “As the season went on, our guys in the middle got more comfortable, so we ended up being able to do it both ways.”
Said Makela: “Originally, we just wanted to use our speed and go from there. As the season went on, we wanted to have multiple ways to attack so that if they shut down one way, we could still score.”
The midfield is led by Luke Denhof, who holds a lot of responsibility both offensively and defensively. Joey Decko and A.J. Franke also play important roles in the middle.
On the defense, West heads to state with a unit that played great throughout sections. Hudson Hastings, Ethan Ulman, Jack Wittenberg and Jack Raverty anchor West’s backline.
“They complement each other so well,” Blaisdell said. “Jack Raverty is tall, so he can win the ball. Hudson (Hastings) is super fast, so he can run people down if they get behind us. And Jack (Wittenberg) and Ethan (Ulman) just shut down the guy across from them. It’s a total group effort.”
In goal, Nick Lundberg has been the rock for the Scarlets. He tied the West record for shutouts in a season at 12 in the section championship victory.
“I just think we all have confidence in each other,” Wittenberg said. “We communicate really well. Everyone knows where they’re at.”
After finishing third in the Big Nine Conference, West was in the unfamiliar position as a favorite, earning the second seed in Section 2A. However, heading into state as one of the three unseeded teams, West again is an underdog in a quaretrfinal matchup against Orono.
The teams have two common opponents. West beat New Prague 2-0, while Orono won 2-1. The Scarlets also defeated Southwest Christian 2-0, with the Spartans winning 2-1.
“I love it,” Wittenberg said. “We’ve had the underdog role since game 1. We love to embrace it.”
“I want them to play from a place of joy, not a place of fear,” Blaisdell said. “I just want them all to rely on the hundreds of thousands of touches they’ve each taken in their life, and whatever happens, happens.”
The Scarlets play third-seeded Orono at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Farmington High School.
Visit mshsl.org to see the bracket.
