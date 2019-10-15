It’s been a smooth ride of late for the third-seeded Mankato West boys soccer team.
In the midst of a seven-game winning streak heading into Tuesday, the Scarlets’ high-powered offense has made it look easy, tallying 33 goals during that stretch.
It was anything but easy on a cold and windy night, as the Scarlets extended the streak to eight with a 2-1 victory over sixth-seeded Worthington in the Section 2A semifinals at the Caswell North Soccer Complex.
“The weather was part of it, it also could have been some nerves,” West coach Dan Blaisdell said. “I give Worthington a ton of credit. They came out and played a heck of a game.”
The first look for West came in the fifth minute, when Ethan Ulman’s corner kick ended up on Tyler Makela’s foot. He fired just high from in close.
Worthington got their first chance in the 17th minute, but West goalkeeper Nick Lundberg was up to the task.
Minutes later, Hudson Hastings made a key defensive play for West, running down the Trojans’ Eric Knuckles and poking the ball away.
Things appeared to be getting back to normal when Luke Denhof got West on the board, scoring on a penalty kick in the 26th minute. However, less than a minute later, Ulises Barrera of Worthington tied the game on a free kick from just outside the box, with the ball slipping through Lundberg’s hands.
With seemingly all the momentum, Worthington was awarded a penalty kick in the ensuing minute. However, Lundberg made a huge save, going to his right to scoop up the ball.
“As much as I trust Nick’s physical skills, I trust his mental skills even more,” Blaisdell said. “He was definitely extra motived to save that PK.”
“The momentum definitely shifted there,” Denhof said. “I had a lot of faith in Nick in that situation. I see him stop those all the time in practice.”
Following the save, the Scarlets saw a lot of the ball in the closing minutes of the first half. Their best chance came when Ulman’s free kick found Ahmed Mohamed, whose header was just high.
West scored what would be the game-winner in the 48th minute when Joey Decko buried the rebound off Denhof’s free kick.
Despite falling behind, the Trojans continued to hang tough. Barrera had a free kick go just over the bar, and Loddy Thepmontry fired a shot that was saved by Lundberg.
The final 20 minutes of the game belonged to West, with the Scarlets refusing to go into a shell, even with a one-goal lead. Makela fired a long shot just wide in the 66th. A few minutes later, Makela set up A.J. Franke, who made two defenders miss before curling a shot wide of the post.
“I definitely wasn’t going to start making adjustments, and telling our guys to do things they aren’t used to doing,” Blaisdell said. “I’m kinda of the belief that you live and die with what you do best.”
With the Trojans trying to make one final push in the closing minutes, Lundberg made a huge save, punching the ball over the bar in the 73rd minute.
The Scarlets (14-2-2) will play in the Section 2A final against Bloomington Kennedy at 5 p.m. Thursday at New Prague.
“We just need to play our game, and be focused,” Denhof said. “Have a good practice tomorrow, and then come out fast and impose our will.”
Bloomington Kennedy boys 2, Waseca 1, OT: Top-seeded Kennedy scored with less than three miniutes to go in regulation time, then added the game-winner in the extra session in the Section 2A semifinals.
Christian Arreguin scored Waseca’s goal in the 12th minute.
Kennedy faces West in the section championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at New Prague.
Fairmont girls 2, St. Peter 0: The seconded-seeded Saints fell to the third-seeded Cardinals in the Section 2A semifinals at St. Peter.
Joni Becker and Rayah Quiring scored for Fairmont.
Fairmont plays Waconia in the Section 2A final at 7 p.m. Thursday at New Prague.
Waconia 5, New Ulm 0: The eighth-seeded Eagles fell in the Section 2A semifinals at Waconia.
Chloe Jaeger scored twice for Waconia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.