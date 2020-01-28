WELCH — The Mankato West boys ski team won its eighth consecutive Big Nine Conference title Tuesday at Welch Village.

The Scarlets finished with 562 points.

Jason Starks (1:02.92) of West was the medalist. Blake Donkin (1:05.38) took third, while Leo Demars (1:06.96) was fifth.

East finished third with 519 points. Brenden Steinbach (1:08.35) finished eighth.

On the girls side, West took second with 547 points. 

Breck Carlson (1:08.35) placed second. Brynn Bohlke (1:10.94) was sixth, one spot ahead of Rachael Sievers (1:11.96).

East was fourth with 479 points. Maddie Cooney (1:18.22) finished 17th.

