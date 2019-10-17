Things didn’t look good for the second-seeded Mankato West boys soccer team early in Thursday’s Section 2A final against top-seeded Bloomington Kennedy.
The Eagles throroughly dominated West in the first half, with ball-dominant midfield play that took West attackers Ahmed Mohamed, Caspar Olseth and Tyler Makela completely out of the game.
But then, like he’s done so many times this year, West coach Dan Blaisdell made the right adjustment at the right time, and it ended up being the deciding factor in the Scarlets’ 1-0 victory.
“We went back to our bread and butter, which is using our speed to attack from the wings,” Blaisdell said. “They were completely clogging up everything in the middle.”
The Eagles didn’t give anything to West in the opening minutes.
In the 10th minute, Jesus Ciriaco Mundo of Kennedy fired a shot just over the bar from nearly 30 yards out. Five minutes later, Mundo let another one rip from just outside the box, but West goalkeeper Nick Lundberg leaped up to punch it away.
It was one of 12 saves for Lundberg in the game. He has now tied the West record for shutouts in a season at 12. The Eagles outshot the Scarlets 12-5 in the game.
As the half went on, it continued to be more of the same, with Kennedy dominating.
However, the West back four of Hudson Hastings, Ethan Ulman, Jack Wittenberg and Jack Raverty held their line, giving Lundberg mostly clean looks.
“Our team showed heart tonight; we’ve played in a lot of tough games like this one,” Ulman said. “I think we just got way more settled in during the second half.”
“They’re just warriors back there,” Blaisdell said. “They play for each other, and they mesh so well with their different styles.”
With the wind at their back, and a change in tactics, the Scarlets completely flipped the script in the second half.
In the 52nd minute, Hastings played a ball into the box that nearly connected with Makela. Minutes later, Makela found Sam Neumann in close, but he was unable to get a strong shot off with the keeper and defenders converging.
West finally broke through in the 61st minute. Olseth played a ball from his chest to his foot and fired it past Kennedy keeper Carter Lansdale.
“Casper just oozes class; that was a top-shelf goal off a full volley,” Blaisdell said. “The degree of technical difficulty on that was through the roof, and he made it look easy.”
The final 20 minutes were fast-paced. Both teams got great looks with the Eagles pushing for the equalizer.
Dennis Mensah of Kennedy had a number of runs into the box, but the West back line continued to turn him away.
“They’re the reason I tied the shutout record,” Lundberg said. “I didn’t have to see very many shots in most of those games because of them.”
On the other end, Makela and Olseth each played several good through balls to each other off counter attacks, but they were never able to connect.
As the clock ran down, Wittenberg made one final clearance to secure the victory.
The Scarlets, who only won three games a year ago, head into the Class A tournament at 15-2-2. Their first match will be Tuesday.
“These guys all trust each other so much,” Blaisdell said. “They’ve showed that they can win pretty, or a dirty game like this one. At the end of the day, it’s all about a winning mentality.”
