MANKATO — Wyant Fowlds and Stephen Schwartz scored goals for Mankato West in a 2-2 Big Nine Conference tie with Albert Lea on Friday at All Seasons Arena.
The Scarlets led late after Schwartz scored early in the third, but the Tigers tied the game at 13:22.
The Scarlets outshot the Tigers 49-26. Caleb Cross made 24 saves in goal for West. Jack Wittenberg and Gavin Brunmeier each had assists.
West finishes the regular season at 14-10-1. Section seedings come out on Sunday.
