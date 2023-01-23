It’s difficult to be consistent in alpine skiing.
When conference, section and state titles are determined in just a few runs on one day, one wrong move or bad break can be the difference between a first-place finish and not finishing at all.
“It’s the most brutal sport in the world,” Mankato coach Jon Anderson said. “To be able to complete run-after-run and make championship runs year-after-year ... the odds of that are astronomical.”
The Mankato West boys continued to dominate in a way that defied the odds Monday, taking home their 12th consecutive Big Nine Conference championship at Mount Kato.
“To defy the odds, to continue to ski at a very high level — I couldn’t be any more proud of these guys,” Anderson said.
The Scarlets compiled 163 points, finishing ahead of second-place Mankato/East Loyola, which finished with 153 points.
West was led by Will Torbinson (47.28), who took second overall.
Garrett Donkin (47.52) and Landon Bannermann (49.33) also earned all-conference honors, taking third and fifth, respectively.
For East/Loyola, Gavin Walters (49.28) took fourth, while Zac Possin (49.57) finished sixth overall. Both skiers earned all-conference honors.
In the girls meet, Mankato West’s Brynn Bolhke was the medalist, finishing with a time of 46.81.
Bolhke, a senior who qualified for the state meet as a sophomore and junior, has been working toward a conference title for six years with the team.
“I can’t think of a person who’s worked harder for it,” Anderson said. “I can’t be more happy for someone to win the race than her.”
The Cougars’ Kira Neeb (51.54) took fifth overall to earn all-conference honors.
As a team, East/Loyola finished third with a score of 145, while West took fourth at 131. Northfield won the meet with 169 points.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.