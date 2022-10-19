It was just one play, but when you score on a 52-yard pass on the first play, it’s energizing to one team and deflating to the other.
“When you have a big run, everything just gets electric,” said Mankato West senior Damian Riewe, who took a pitch and raced 52 yards, untouched, to score on the opening play of Wednesday’s football game against Mankato East.
“We’re usually a team that starts slow, so that got everyone pumped up.”
West scored on the first play, and several others, to defeat Mankato East 54-0 in the annual Jug Game, which returned to Blakeslee Stadium on Wednesday for the first time since 2019.
West leads the series 28-22, with the Scarlets on a 17-game winning streak. The Scarlets have won 27 straight games dating back to 2019.
“It’s big to win the Jug; that’s one of our goals,” Riewe said. “We still have two left, that’s win a section championship and a state championship.”
West scored on all seven first-half possessions.
It only took nine seconds for the Scarlets to take the lead. After West recovered an onside kick to start the game, Riewe raced 52 yards with the flip pass, and Noah Femrite’s PAT made it 7-0.
“We noticed a deficiency in their alignment, and we knew we could break one,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “I didn’t know if we could break it for a touchdown, but the blockers did a great job. We got the ball in Damian’s hands, and you just want to give your athletes an opportunity to make big plays.”
The next possession started at East’s 37, and after converting a fourth-and-9 early in the drive, West scored on a 5-yard pass from Bart McAninch to Ethan Johnston.
West added another score in the first quarter, using 10 plays to set up McAninch’s 4-yard run for a 21-0 lead.
The West offense, and defense, continued into the second quarter. McAninch threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Collin Johnston, then threw touchdown passes of 7 and 36 yards to Jalen Smith to make it 41-0.
The final score of the first half was an 8-yard pass from McAninch to Will Vosburg.
West had 356 yards of offense in the first half and held East to just 31 yards.
McAninch’s seventh touchdown pass, which covered 7 yards to Collin Johnston, made it 54-0 late in the third quarter. The seven touchdown passes breaks the team record.
“We haven’t played up here in a while so it was nice that we could get all our seniors in there, and let everyone experience this,” Helget said.
West ended up accumulating 518 yards of offense, with McAninch passing for 217 yards. The defense allowed only 64 yards to East.
“We talked about how a new season is starting,” Helget said. “From now on, the intensity will be up, and every game could be your last. We’ll enjoy this and relax, then get rejuvenated and get back to work Monday.”
The Section 2AAAAA playoffs begin on Tuesday, with the Cougars (3-5) on the road. West (8-0) will get a bye and host a game Saturday, Oct. 29.
“It’s a relief to get to this point, but now, you have to be ready because as a senior, you know the next game could be your last,” Riewe said.
