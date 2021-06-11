NEW ULM — On Tuesday, the Mankato West hitters were frustrated because they only had two hits and couldn't generate much offense in a 6-2 loss to Marshall in the winners' bracket final of the Section 2AAA baseball tournament.
On Friday, in a must-win rematch against Marshall, it was a different frustration, one caused by the inability to get a timely, clutch hit, despite plenty of traffic on the bases.
"I think we had five chances with runners at third and two outs, but give credit to Marshall," West coach Sam Stier said. "Their pitchers kept us down."
Needing to win twice Friday to claim the section title and a place at the state tournament, the Scarlets (21-3) had only four hits, but plenty of base runners, in a 2-1 loss to Marshall at Johnson Park.
"This one was a lot more frustrating," senior outfielder Max Goertzen said. "We had a lot of hard-hit balls, but we couldn't do anything with them. We were hoping one would drop, but it didn't go our way."
West's first base runner came in the third inning when Wyant Fowlds reached on a one-out error, but the Scarlets ended up leaving runners at second and third.
In the fourth, Nic Cook got West's first hit, blasting a two-out double that one-hopped the left-field fence, but he only made it as far as third base.
Fowlds singled to start the fifth, the first time West had gotten the leadoff batter aboard in 12 innings in the tournament against Marshall, but he was also stranded.
"We did a lot of work on hitting the last three days, but it was bad timing for a hitting slump," Goertzen said.
West had its best chance in the sixth inning. Louis Magers had an infield hit, Jacob Maes was hit by a pitch and Hayden Mellen walked to load the bases with one out, but a groundout and fly ball to right ended the threat, with the Scarlets still down one.
"It just takes one big hit," Stier said. "We hit some balls hard, but that's baseball sometimes."
Marshall added an insurance run in the sixth, which West matched in the top of the seventh. Ryan Haley walked and eventually scored on Magers' single.
However, West stranded another runner, nine for the game.
"It's tough," Goertzen said. "We were rated No. 1 in the state, and you just kind of figure you'll have a chance to go to state and win it all. These guys will be good again next year. They just have to keep their heads up and play baseball."
Zander Dittbenner pitched a complete game, giving up four hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts.
"It was a good section baseball game," Stier said. "Two good teams, probably top eight in the state. Now, we wish Marshall well, and we move on to next year. This senior group has provided good leadership, which now falls on the juniors."
The state tournament is Tuesday and Wednesday at Jordan.
