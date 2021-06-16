NORTH MANKATO — Mankato West bounced back from Tuesday night's disappointing semifinal loss by defeating Benilde-St. Margaret's 9-2 in the third-place game of the Class AAA softball tournament Wednesday at Caswell Park.
The Scarlets lost 7-6 in eight innings to Winona in the semifinals.
Against Benilde-St. Margaret's, the Scarlets scored twice in the first inning on Breck Carlson's RBI triple and a groundout by Lauryn Douglas.
West (22-6) added five runs in the fifth, with Douglas delivering a two-run double and Abbi Stierlen following with an RBI single.
Douglas picked up another RBI on an infield out in the fourth, making it 8-0. Lani Schoper pushed the lead to 9-0 with an RBI single in the fifth.
Stierlen got the win, allowing four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in the complete game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.