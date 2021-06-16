NORTH MANKATO — Mankato West bounced back from Tuesday night's disappointing semifinal loss by defeating Benilde-St. Margaret's 9-2 in the third-place game of the Class AAA softball tournament Wednesday at Caswell Park.

The Scarlets lost 7-6 in eight innings to Winona in the semifinals.

Against Benilde-St. Margaret's, the Scarlets scored twice in the first inning on Breck Carlson's RBI triple and a groundout by Lauryn Douglas.

West (22-6) added five runs in the fifth, with Douglas delivering a two-run double and Abbi Stierlen following with an RBI single.

Douglas picked up another RBI on an infield out in the fourth, making it 8-0. Lani Schoper pushed the lead to 9-0 with an RBI single in the fifth.

Stierlen got the win, allowing four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in the complete game.

