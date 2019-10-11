Mankato West’s ball-control offense amassed 424 total yards Friday night at Todnem Field as a pair of lengthy fourth-quarter drives sparked a 37-27 Big Southeast District football win over Kasson-Mantorville.
Trailing 14-13 at halftime in the annual homecoming game, the No. 10-ranked Scarlets (5-2) grabbed the lead for good when junior running back Owen Johnson rambled 73 yards for a touchdown after running over a Komets’ defender near midfield. Senior quarterback Jack Foster tossed a two-point conversion pass to give West a 21-14 advantage.
Johnson totaled 183 yards on 21 carries, while junior Wyatt Block added 81 yards on 15 rushes.
“We weren’t expecting them to come out that strong, but we adjusted really well,” Johnson said. “We’ll enjoy the win tonight, but tomorrow we’ll start focusing on playing for the Jug. We felt we could get our five yards on every single play and coach always says in practice that if we don’t get five yards, it’s a disappointment. We wanted to keep pounding it at them Our offensive line was creating holes and I was just being patient and hitting it hard.”
After the Komets (4-3) tied things on senior quarterback Peyton Wilke’s 15-yard TD scamper midway through the third quarter, West traveled 77 yards in 18 plays with senior wide receiver Spence Spaude’s double-pump move resulting in a 7-yard scoring strike from Foster. Foster connected with Johnson on the two-point conversion to make it 29-21 with 11:15 to go.
“I think we just needed to chip away little by little,” said Foster, who finished 7 of 20 for 121 yards and two scores. “We were able to break away for a few big plays, but overall we were able to control things. We were really execute well on those two long drives. We talked at halftime about focusing and getting back to what we do well. They crowded the box a lot more and then we were able to go over the top.”
Kasson-Mantorville trimmed the deficit to 29-27 on Wilke’s 27-yard TD pass to Jakob Aarsvold with 7:59 to go. However, senior defensive end Lucas Reid turned back the conversion pass, and the Scarlets responded by marching 65 yards in 11 plays with Foster scoring on a 4-yard keeper. Foster hit Jon Sikel for the two-point conversion before the Scarlets took a knee in the final minute perched at the Komets’ 1-yard line.
“They’re one of those teams who are playing totally different since Game 1,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “We didn’t help ourselves at times, but we executed very well offensively and we bent but didn’t break defensively. We felt we could run the football and passed when we needed. I am happy with our output, we just have to make sure we don’t make the mistakes to help out.
“Coming into the game, you would expected they would be the team to drive out the clock. Our O line has been playing great, and we had a lot of good run looks tonight. I think a lot of teams underestimate how good we are up front and because of that, they don’t feel we can run the ball. We’ve got two running backs who are hard to break down, and Jack adds the dynamic of also being able to run the ball.”
After West failed to finish off a 16-play, 61-yard drive on its initial possession, Foster fired a 42-yard touchdown pass to Spaude with 57 seconds left in the opening 12 minutes. Spaude led the Scarlets with six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The Komets evened things two plays later when Wilke tossed a 65-yard TD pass to Easton Knoll.
West countered with a 77-yard, 12-play march which was capped by Johnson’s 7-yard touchdown run. A Scarlets’ turnover late in the half enabled KM to gain a 14-13 lead at the break on Knoll’s 11-yard TD run on a counter to the left. The Komets finished with 240 total yards with Block leading the West defense with seven stops while Reid and Zander Dittbenner chipping in six stops apiece.
“They were a good team, and we might have underestimated them a little bit,” Reid said. “We came out and played very hard, we just have to minimize our mistakes and come back next week and get a good win.”
West faces Mankato East on Wednesday at Blakeslee Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.