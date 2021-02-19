MANKATO -- Mankato West's smothering man-to-man defense triggered a pair of double-digit runs Friday night as the Scarlets remained atop the Big Nine Conference boys basketball standings with a 62-44 win over Rochester Century at the West gym.
Junior wing Mehki Collins showed his explosiveness with a team-best 20 points and eight rebounds, while junior forward Louis Magers drained four 3-pointers in putting through 16 points and grabbing seven boards.
Two other Scarlets -- junior guard Buom Jock and senior guard Mason Ellwein -- chipped in 12 points each as West improved to 9-1 on the season.
"We've got a very athletic group of guys, and we matched up pretty well with them," Magers said. "We weren't going to let them beat us inside so it was a good team defensive win for us. We've got a lot of guys who can shoot it, and we are very good at getting back defensively to take away fastbreaks. I've got some ability to post up inside so I've been doing more of that."
After Jaecan Fratzke's three-point play off a drive to the hoop pulled the Panthers (7-3) even at 9 eight minutes into the contest, Jock's 8-footer in the lane sparked a 14-0 burst which produced a 23-9 lead on Collins' steal and slam dunk. Collins, who ended up with a trio of rim-rockers, and Ellwein each added two more buckets in the stretch.
"Our motto coming into the season was working on defense," Collins said. "We're getting better every day, and we know when our offense isn't always clicking we can rely on our defense. We've got a lot of size and scorers who can go a lot of things. It's really nice having a team of offensive-minded people.
"We were mad coming into the season and had the mentality we have to grind if we're going to win. ... Defense plays a huge role, and we're able to get some easy baskets off steals."
After Magers fired in a triple to send the Scarlets into the locker room with a 28-18 lead, a 12-0 run midway through the second half extended the margin to 53-35 on Ellwein's slicing baseline drive. Collins added a 3-pointer and reverse layup off a baseline drive before Magers nailed two more 3s to put things away.
West connected on 28 of 58 from the field compared to the Panthers' 16 of 53 for 38.1%.
"They've really gelled defensively and really talk to each other," West coach Jeremy Drexler said. "They follow the scout really well and know what they want to do. We're fairly long so we can be a handful.
"They didn't shoot it very well in the first half. We really defended all year, and we know defense wins championships. It seems like it is someone different stepping up every night."
Fratzke led the Panthers with 16 points, while Jaden Wysocki chipped in eight. Century turned the ball over 15 times compared to the Scarlets' eight, while the Panthers enjoyed a 39-32 rebounding edge.
West looks to continue to control the Big Nine when it hosts Red Wing on Tuesday.
