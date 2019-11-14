ALBERT LEA — Emily Bloemke and Molly Grundhoffer each scored two goals on Thursday as the Mankato West girls hockey team defeated Albert Lea 7-2 in a Big Nine Conference game.
Caitlin Hvinden had a goal and an assist, and Tealy Krosch assisted on three goals. Trinity Jackson and Eliana Palesotti scored West’s other goals.
Shots were even at 23-23, and West goalie Sarah Olsen made 21 saves.
West (2-0-0) will play its home opener at 1 p.m. Saturday against Fairmont at All Seasons Arena.
