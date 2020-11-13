MANKATO — If high-school football coaches have learned anything during this pandemic-shortened season, it’s to control what you can control.
On Thursday, Mankato West (5-0) received the No. 2 seed and first-round bye in the Section 2AAAAA playoffs, which begin Tuesday. Chanhassen (5-0) was seeded No. 1.
“We knew there was a chance this would happen,” West coach J.J. Helget said. “We felt like we should have been seeded No. 1, but that’s out of our control. I told the guys that now we have to go out there and prove that we should have been the No. 1 seed.”
The seeding came down to a coin flip. With teams playing in different districts, there were no common opponents. Both teams played four games against Class AAAAA teams.
“It all comes down to if you think your district is stronger than our district,” said Helget, who didn’t think that Wednesday’s cancellation by Rochester John Marshall, which could have given West another victory, had any effect on the seedings.
Chanhassen’s opponents had a combined record of 12-18, while West’s opponents combined for a 13-15 record. Chanhassen’s best wins came against Chaska (4-2) and Waconia (3-3), while the Scarlets’ best wins came against Owatonna (4-2) and Rochester Mayo (4-2).
Bloomington Jefferson will play at third-seeded Chaska in Tuesday’s section quarterfinals, the same time that New Prague will play at No. 4 Waconia.
West will host the winner of the game between Chaska and Jefferson in the section semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Todnem Field. Chanhassen will host the other semifinal.
Mankato East (3-3) was seeded fourth in Section 2AAAA and will host New Ulm (1-4) in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. Since St. Peter had to end its season because of COVID-19, there are only five teams remaining in the section.
Hutchinson received the No. 1 seed and will get a bye, taking on the winner of the East vs. New Ulm game in the semifinals at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. Jordan plays at second-seeded Marshall on Saturday, Nov. 21.
“It happened about the way we expected,” East coach Eric Davis said. “We had a chance, with a quality schedule, to put up a few more wins and get a higher seed, but we’re excited to play another home game.”
Davis said that Wednesday’s 35-0 victory at Austin should give his team a boost heading into the playoffs.
“We were able to get into a nice rhythm with our offense,” Davis said. “And we got a little confidence back on defense.”
Other area sections will announce the seedings and schedule on Friday.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.