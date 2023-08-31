For the first game of the season, Mankato West coach J.J. Helget said he was pretty happy with the offense, and very happy with the defense.
It all added up to a 42-0 victory over Northfield in the season-opening football game Thursday at Todnem Field.
“I thought we executed fairly well on offense,” Helget said. “And the defense was phenomenal, as it always is.”
The Scarlets had a few plays that didn’t go as planned, but the offense was potent enough to overcome any mistakes. West rushed for 92 yards and passed for 279 yards.
“We made some mistakes; we’re not perfect,” quarterback Bart McAninch said. “But we knew that was going to happen. We’re going to get better.”
Carter Bersaw scored on two short runs that made it 14-0 midway through the first half, with Noah Femrite kicking the PAT each time.
The first drive covered 54 yards in five plays, and the second was eight plays and 60 yards.
In the second quarter, West overcame a first-and-25, going 22 yards on third-and-17 on a pass from McAninch to Brody Koberoski. The drive ended up going 14 plays and 83 yards as West led 21-0 at halftime.
West had 188 yards of offense in the first half, while allowing just 71 yards for Northfield.
The Scarlets controlled play in the second half, too, but weren’t able to move as easily. McAninch passed 34 yards to Maurice Staley to make it 28-0 in the third quarter, and the two connected again early in the fourth from 9 yards that pushed the lead to 35-0.
Osborne Lorenz added a touchdown run to cap the scoring.
“Last year, we had trouble passing when we got down by the goal line so we wanted to work on that tonight,” Helget said. “We probably could have lined up and tried to pound in a couple more touchdowns, but we wanted to work on our game to get better.”
McAninch completed 17 of 29 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, with Staley catching seven passes for 130 yards and both scores. Jalen Smith had six receptions for 80 yards, while Bersaw led the rushers with 50 yards.
Linebacker Frankie McAninch led the defense with nine tackles and a sack, and Koberoski made eight tackles. Calvin O’Connor and Ben O’Neil each had an interception, and Landin Nelson made a fumble recovery.
“We knew we had four good (defensive linemen), but the three linebackers are new,” Helget said. “I just liked the way our defense played downhill. We had our hats in the gaps, and the safeties were filling in and making tackles.”
Northfield gained only 98 yards of offense, with 27 yards rushing.
“It starts with our defensive coordinator (Greg Ellsworth),” Bart McAninch said. “We just have dudes. All 11 guys are very good. It’s fun to watch them make plays.”
West plays at Andover on Friday, Sept. 8.
“We like the big challenge,” McAninch said. “We like the highly anticipated games, the big stages. Now we have to go out and perform.”
