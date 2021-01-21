The Mankato West boys hockey team might not want to get too carried away, but after the performance of their youngest line, and in particular Gage Schmidt, the Scarlets might be onto something.
West totally dominated Austin in a Big Nine Conference game at All Seasons Arena Thursday, outshooting the Tigers 58-7 in a 6-0 victory. The win leaves West alone in first place in the conference with a 3-0 record.
“It was good to see us come out and take charge right away,” West coach Curtis Doell said. “We probably left a few goals out there that we should have had, but their goalie played well. He stopped a lot of rubber tonight.”
The Scarlets grabbed a 1-0 lead at 6:50 of the first period when Brandon Swenson got the puck near the top of the slot. He skated in on goalie Brayden Klapperick and picked the upper left corner from point-blank range.
In the second period, the line led by Schmidt and Zach Benson shined. The third spot was split between sophomores Owen Essay and Gavin Villagomez.
Schmidt scored a pair of goals three minutes apart. The first came from the bottom of the left circle at the 3:10 mark on a shot that ricocheted in off the right post. The second came when Schmidt picked up a rebound in front off a slap shot by Toby Essay which he snapped into the net. They were the first varsity goals of his career.
“It was fun to get the monkey off my back,” Schmidt said. “I had a few chances in the first two games, but tonight I made them count. I’ve played with my linemates all through youth hockey so we know each other well.”
Benson capped the second-period scoring, shoving a shot into the net through traffic from right in front, Schmidt assisted on the play.
The freshman, Schmidt, completed his hat trick at 5:30 of the third. Ethan Fox fed him a perfect pass from behind the goal line that he converted into a power play score. Gavin Brunmeier capped the scoring with a breakaway goal with just 11 seconds left in the game.
“The hard work in practice paid off tonight,” Schmidt said. “I think this will give us young guys the confidence we need moving forward.”
Caleb Cross had what will likely be the easiest shutout of his career, having to face just seven shots. Fox finished with two assists while Tyler Tosch, Hunter Meixner, Essay, Schmidt and Swenson each had one.
West is back in action Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. home game against Albert Lea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.