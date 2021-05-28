MANKATO — In a softball classic filled with several defensive gems, one final spectacular catch barely eluded Mankato East sophomore center fielder Sydney Jacobs, enabling Mankato West to gain a 1-0, 10-inning nonconference victory at Scarlet Field.
After the Scarlets (16-4) gunned down a pair of runners — Claire McIntire and Madelene Beaty — at home plate in the top of the 10th, junior second baseman Lani Schoper's one-out single and an infield out brought junior shortstop Breck Carlson to the plate. Carlson smacked a deep drive to center field that Jacobs had fall out of her glove as she banged into the fence.
"We were all on edge because we wanted to win," Carlson said. "I just told myself to get the ball down and get a base hit so I could try to get her in. It was a higher strike and I saw her catch it, but then I heard people screaming and realized she dropped it. Both teams have really good players and it seems to always go back and forth."
East (16-4) couldn't take advantage of one-out singles from sophomore catcher Peyton Stevermer and senior third baseman Taylor Swalve in the top of the first before Scarlets' right-hander Abbi Stierlen set down 17 of the next 18 hitters. Freshman center fielder Maddie Bode and Schoper came up with huge defensive stops down the stretch.
West had its chances off senior right-hander Madie Clarke, including a bases-loaded, no-out threat in the second inning. However, Clarke, who scattered 10 hits while striking out six and walking one, registered a strikeout in front of a double play that went from outfielder Bode to catcher Stevermer.
West had another runner tossed out at home in the fifth by McIntire in left.
"Our outfield did an amazing job of throwing runners out and that seemed to get us going," Clarke said. "We had a lot of plays that kept us motivated. Those plays our defense made really helped us out. It's nice to know you have people behind you and our infield was really good, too. You can throw a pitch down the pipe knowing you have the people to back you up."
Stierlen, who recorded the first out in the final inning before giving way to senior left-hander Lauryn Douglas, ended up allowing seven hits while fanning nine, walking one and hitting a batter.
"We always know that everyone is going to come to play, and we needed to bring our A game," Stierlen said. "It was a bit nerve-racking, but it turned out in our favor.
"We never give up on our hitting or fielding. We just keep battling whether we're down or it's a tie game like this. Our defense was very good behind me, they were in the zone and ready for anything."
Douglas ripped three singles into left-center field to lead the Scarlets while No. 9 hitter Calie Schumann singled twice and drew a walk.
"Both teams had chances along the way and both teams really made some top-notch plays," West coach Don Krusemark said. "We needed to get a clutch hit, and we finally got one at the end. These are two very good teams and they made us earn it.
"The mental part of the game is always the key. We know we have the physical part because both teams got good athletes. We're going to see them down the road so look for some more classic games."
Stevermer and Swalve led the Cougars with two hits apiece as both teams stranded seven runners and made only one error each.
"It was quite entertaining for only one run being scored," East coach Joe Madson said. "There were a lot of good plays, and we almost came up with the catch of the decade at the end there. They came up with that one big offensive play that we couldn't. We had some chances, but just could quite get it done.
"This was an old-time classic game. ... Both teams are capable of putting up big numbers, but both pitchers did a great job of hitting their spots."
Both teams will find out the Section 2AAA pairings today.
