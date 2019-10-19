MANKATO -- Mankato West was unseeded and will face Orono in the quarterfinals of the Class A boys soccer tournament.
The Scarlets (15-2-2) and third-seeded Orono (16-2-2) will play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Farmington.
The other quarterfinal matches are No. 1 Holy Angels against St. Croix Prep, No. 2 Blake against St. Francis and No. 4 Austin against St. Cloud Tech.
The winners advance to the state semifinals on Monday, Oct. 28, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The championship match is scheduled for Oct. 31 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.