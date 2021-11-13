PRIOR LAKE — Two of the best defenses in Class AAAAA football met Saturday on a snowy field, with gusty, cold wind making it tough to play.
Neither team had allowed a point in two playoff games so turnovers and big plays were probably going to decide the outcome of this state-tournament game.
“That’s a pretty good football team over there,” Mankato West coach J.J. Helget said. “I think they kind of punched us in the face early, but I thought we came back later. We knew it was going to be a battle, and it was.”
The top-rated Scarlets took the lead in the second quarter and hung on to defeat No. 2 St. Thomas Academy 21-14 in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAA football playoffs Saturday.
West was allowing 3.3 points per game through 10 games, while St. Thomas Academy was averaging 6.4 points allowed. Both teams were good at running the ball, and both had the defenses to stop the run.
“They were really physical,” West senior lineman Tanner Shumski said. “We saw them on film, but we really didn’t know what to expect. We just knew we had to run the ball and stop their run.”
West got on the board first. Going into a stiff wind, with snow coming down, Zander Dittbenner threw to Peyton Goettlicher, who grabbed the pass with arms fully extended and raced between defenders to complete the 62-yard score with 3:41 to play in the opening quarter.
St. Thomas Academy evened the score on a 47-yard run, which West had stopped at the line of scrimmage, early in the second quarter.
West went back on top in the second quarter. Mekhi Collins drew solo coverage and hauled in a long pass from Dittbenner. Collins tip-toed along the sideline and stretched the football around the pylon for a 41-yard score and a 14-7 lead with 6:14 remaining in the second quarter.
“At this point, only good teams are left,” Helget said. “I just told the guys it doesn’t have to be pretty. You just need to make our number higher than their number on the scoreboard when it’s done.”
Cael Friesen’s interception gave West a short field to start the third quarter. On fourth-and-3 at the St. Thomas Academy 19, the Scarlets used some trickery, with Dittbenner faking a run into the line and lobbing a short pass to Brady Haugum. The West tight end grabbed the short pass and ran into the end zone for a 21-7 lead.
“We repped that play all year, but we never had to use it,” Helget said. “It’s always good to have something in your back pocket in the playoffs.”
On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Cadets scored on a 25-yard pass. The short drive started with a West fumble, and it was 21-14.
St. Thomas Academy drove down to the West 17, but the defense held on fourth down with less than two minutes to play. On the next play, Ryan Haley subbing for injured Walker Britz, ran 47 yards to clinch the victory.
“That felt great,” Haley said. “When I was running, I kept thinking ‘keep going, keep going.’ Then when I went down, I thought ‘this might have wrapped it up.”
St. Thomas Academy got the ball back at the 33 with 25 seconds to play and completed a couple of passes before Goettlicher made his second interception of the game.
West finished with 304 yards of offense, with Dittbenner completing 5 of 12 passes for 153 yards. Haley rushed for 73 yards and Britz had 52 yards rushing.
Haley and Friesen each made 11 tackles, and Haugum had eight tackles.
St. Thomas Academy had 255 yards, with 223 yards on 46 carries.
“Last year, I thought we had a really good team, and it sucked that we didn’t get a chance to finish it,” Haley said. “This year, we’ve worked so hard for this. It’s going to be fun playing in the big stadium.”
West (11-1) plays Rogers in the Class AAAAA semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Rogers defeated Andover 21-20 on Saturday.
“Our sophomore year ended in the section championship game, and last year, (the playoffs were) taken away from us,” Shumski said. “All the things we’ve done have paid off.”
