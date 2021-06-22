MANKATO — Mankato West and Mankato East were the top teams in Section 2AAA, and the Scarlets survived an intense championship series against the Cougars to advance to the state tournament.
Both teams had six players named to the MAYBA-Peppers all-city softball teams, which was chosen by a committee of the two organizations and sponsored by Mankato Motor Co., SportsPix and KTOE.
West senior Bri Stoltzman batted .400 with 25 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
Junior Lauryn Douglas split West’s pitching duties, going 9-2 with a 1.46 earned-run average and one save. She had 57 strikeouts in 67 innings. She also batted a team-high .540 with 25 RBIs.
Junior Carly Nelson led West with nine home runs, and she totaled 35 RBIs. She batted .347.
West junior Lani Schoper batted .453 with three home runs and 20 RBIs. She scored 34 runs.
Abbi Stierlen also pitched for the Scarlets, going 13-4 with a 1.64 ERA. She struck out 103 in 106 2/3 innings. She also batted .487 with 16 doubles, three home runs and 25 RBIs.
Breck Carlson, a sophomore, led West with 36 RBIs and 38 runs scored. She batted .409 with 14 doubles and five home runs.
East senior Madie Clark split the pitching duties, going 12-3 with a 1.99 ERA and 101 strikeouts. She ended her career with a 39-15 record and 378 strikeouts.
Maddie Glogowski, a senior who played many positions in her East career, batted .295 with 25 RBIs and a team-high three home runs.
Senior Tayler Swalve was chosen as East’s MVP this season, leading the team with a .429 batting average. She also had a .356 OBP with 33 hits and 29 RBIs.
Sophomore Sydney Jacobs batted .408 and led East with a 558 OBP. She scored a team-high 42 runs and had 15 stolen bases.
East junior Madison Mangulis split the pitching duties, going 8-3 with a 1.28 ERA. She also hit .361 with 26 hits, 25 runs scored and a team-high 30 RBIs.
Peyton Stevermer, a sophomore, played shortstop and catcher for the Cougars, batting .393 with a .471 OBP. She had a team-high 35 hits and scored 36 runs, striking out only eight times in 102 plate appearances.
The players will be honored at a banquet on Tuesday at Loose Moose.
